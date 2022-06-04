ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Shakira Shares Shocking Photo Of Her Father's Bruised Face After He Suffered A 'Bad Fall' In Spain Following Gerard Piqué Split

By Alexandra Stone
Ok Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it rains, it pours. Shortly before news broke that Shakira and her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, officially called it quits, the singer's father, William Mebarak Chadid, suffered a terrible fall, injuring his face. Shakira took to social media to share an update with worried fans after rumors...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
People

Shakira and Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Have Separated

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are taking time apart. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
Floor8

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have SPLIT after 11 years together

Hips Don't Lie but men do! Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique have announced they are separating. The 45-year-old Columbian singer and the 35-year-old FC Barcelona defender have been together for 11 years and share two children, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. In a joint statement via their PR agency,...
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson Holds Kim & Kanye's Son Saint's Hand During Shopping Trip

Pete Davidson is in full-blown stepdad mode -- at the ripe young age of 28 -- 'cause the guy already feels comfortable enough to grab a hold of Kim and Kanye's son's hand. The 'SNL' alum was at The Grove shopping plaza in L.A. Saturday with 6-year-old Saint West, who was holding on tight to Papa Pete while they perused the shops and right before they went into the Cheesecake Factory ... with what appears to be a lone bodyguard standing by.
The Independent

Shakira announces split from long-term partner Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her long-term partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, have separated.The pair announced the split in a statement released on Saturday (4 June).“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said, in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. “Thank you for your understanding.”The Colombian pop star, 45, has been dating the 35-year-old Camp Nou centre-back since 2011. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.Piqué and Shakira first met in the Spring of 2010, after the footballer featured in...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Shakira Breakup News

One of the most-notable power couples in the sports/pop culture world is no more. Shakira has broken up with her longtime partner, soccer star Gerald Pique, according to multiple reports. The pop star and the footballer had been together for 12 years. "We regret to confirm that we are separating,"...
The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
