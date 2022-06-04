ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

MIKE BROWN: I'm backing my former team Harlequins to win the Premiership - confidence is their super strength and they don't believe anybody can beat them

By Mike Brown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

You couldn’t ask for much more than two local derbies for the play-offs, although I think this year’s Premiership winner is going to come from the London side of the draw.

Both games will be a real clash of styles. You have got the pragmatism of Leicester and Saracens against the expansiveness of Northampton and Harlequins.

I love watching Northampton play. They are evolving an identity of offloading, high tempo and running from everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxWgQ_0g0i8Cup00
I believe my old team Harlequins will win the Premiership - confidence is their super strength

With home advantage, though, it is hard to see Leicester losing. Welford Road is a difficult place to play Northampton’s open brand of rugby because the pitch is slightly smaller and the crowd are right on top of you. If Saints overplay there, which they can be guilty of, they will play straight into Leicester’s hands.

Steve Borthwick has come in at Leicester and done a brilliant job. They massively deserve their number one spot off the back of their early- season form. They have gone back to their set piece roots and will try to strangle Northampton with their set piece and kicking game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuACm_0g0i8Cup00
Steve Borthwick has done a brilliant job at Leicester - they deserve their number one spot

The East Midlands derby is always a brilliant atmosphere but the Saracens-Harlequins rivalry has the edge at the moment. It is the match of the weekend.

When I played for Quins, our matches were usually close until the second half, when they unloaded a bench full of international players. It left a bit of a bitter taste, so there was always some added spice. Those game were always a step up in intensity. Danny Care and Billy Vunipola were at each other’s throats. We celebrated those wins more than any others because we respected how strong their squad was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGU0O_0g0i8Cup00
Northampton play at a high tempo but home advantage could lead to Leicester prevailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfMRg_0g0i8Cup00
If Saracens can knock Harlequins a few per cent off their game then they can punish them

Confidence is Harlequins’ super strength and they don’t believe that anyone can beat them. However, if Saracens can knock them a few per cent off their game then they have the ruthless efficiency to punish them. Both teams have been there and done it in the last few leagues and I think the winner will lift the trophy.

That may sound harsh on Leicester but they look more beatable than they did at the start of the season. I’m going for a Leicester-Quins final — a repeat of 2012 — and I know too well to never bet against my old team.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Kear: Widnes Vikings name Wales boss as new head coach

Veteran head coach John Kear has been appointed boss of Championship side Widnes Vikings, succeeding Simon Finnegan in the role. The 67-year-old, who is also Wales boss, only left fellow second-tier side Bradford Bulls in April after four years in charge at Odsal. Kear, twice winner of the Challenge Cup...
The Independent

Steve Borthwick not getting ahead of himself in Leicester’s title bid

Steve Borthwick insists Leicester are “still very early in the journey” as his table-topping side seek to cap a remarkable turnaround with Gallagher Premiership glory.The Tigers were in dire straits just two years ago and only spared relegation due to Saracens’ hefty points deduction.Head coach Borthwick arrived at Welford Road shortly afterwards and this season masterminded the club’s first top-placed finish since 2011 to set up Saturday’s play-off semi-final at home to local rivals Northampton.The final standings 📊@LeicesterTigers 🔝, @SaintsRugby seal a semi spot, and @WorcsWarriors move off the bottom 👊Happy with where your team finished the #GallagherPrem season? pic.twitter.com/HOsry3ZTiS—...
RUGBY
BBC

Leicester Tigers: Women's team to begin life in Championship North One

Leicester Tigers' women's team will begin life in the second tier of the domestic game in the 2022-23 season. Tigers, who announced a merger with Staffordshire club Lichfield last year, will play in Championship North One and intend to apply for a Premier 15s place the following season. Lichfield were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership#Super Strength#Welford Road#Quins
BBC

Josh Barton: Newcastle Falcons sign Coventry scrum-half on two-year deal

Newcastle Falcons have signed scrum-half Josh Barton from Championship side Coventry on a two-year deal. The 24-year-old playmaker spent time at Exeter Chiefs in under-18s and the Bristol Bears academy, and also played for London Scottish in the second tier. He made the 2019-20 Championship team of the season for...
RUGBY
BBC

Wales v England: Courtney Winfield-Hill and Caroline Collie in visitors' squad

Australian-born ex-cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill and former footballer Caroline Collie have been named in the England squad for Sunday's Wales Test. Leeds Rhinos half-back Winfield-Hill, 35, qualifies for England via residency having lived in the country since 2018. Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Collie and Winfield-Hill are in line to win...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales name uncapped prop Sam Wainwright as Leon Brown’s replacement

Uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright has been called into Wales’ South Africa tour squad as replacement for Leon Brown.The Welsh Rugby Union said that Brown had failed to recover from a nerve issue suffered on club duty.And his place in Wayne Pivac’s 33-man squad has gone to 24-year-old Wainwright.Wainwright, who was born in North Wales, will link up with the squad after the Gallagher Premiership season finishes.Saracens face a Premiership play-off clash against reigning league champions Harlequins on Saturday.And if they topple Quins, a Twickenham final appointment with Leicester or Northampton awaits on June 18.Wainwright, a Wales Under-20 international, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Northampton looking to put Leicester hidings firmly behind them – Phil Dowson

Phil Dowson admits that Northampton endured two “chastening experiences” against East Midlands rivals Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership this season.But Saints have an opportunity to put those defeats – 55-26 on home soil and 35-20 at Leicester – firmly behind them on Saturday.Northampton travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for a play-off showdown as they target a first Premiership final appearance since their title-winning 2013-14 campaign.The final standings 📊@LeicesterTigers 🔝, @SaintsRugby seal a semi spot, and @WorcsWarriors move off the bottom 👊Happy with where your team finished the #GallagherPrem season? pic.twitter.com/HOsry3ZTiS— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 4, 2022They beat Leicester in...
RUGBY
BBC

Danny Wilson sacked as Glasgow Warriors head coach

Danny Wilson has been sacked as Glasgow Warriors head coach in the wake of the club's embarrassing 76-14 United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat by Leinster. The hammering capped a meek end to the URC season for Warriors, who lost six of their final eight matches. Managing director Al Kellock said...
RUGBY
The Independent

‘I’m excited’: Jen Beattie signs new deal at Arsenal

Scotland international Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with Arsenal.The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy and work with the commercial and partnerships teams.Beattie, who recovered from breast cancer last year, re-joined the Gunners in 2019 having previously played for the club between 2009 and 2013.She has won one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups with Arsenal, scoring 30 goals in 134 appearances.“I’ve really enjoyed the past three seasons, but I’ve still got so much to achieve as part of this club and I’m excited to extend,” Beattie told...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Steph Houghton insists she can fight her way back to full fitness - as the Manchester City defender battles for a place in Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the Women's Euros

A defiant Steph Houghton insisted she can 'get back to her best' as she battles to be included in England's 23-player squad for the Women's Euros. Houghton has not played since January after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury. She has also not played under Wiegman since the Dutch coach took charge in September, with her last England appearance coming in February 2021.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Wales stars back Rob Page to continue as manager on a long-term basis after leading the country to their first World Cup in more than 60 YEARS... with no clarity being offered on Ryan Giggs' position by Welsh FA

Rob Page has been backed by Wales stars to become national team boss for the long-term after leading the country to their first World Cup since 1958. Page said on Monday that Wales' 1-0 win over Ukraine in Sunday's play-off meant his current contract would now run until the moment his side's campaign ends in Qatar later this year, where one of their group matches will be against England.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Harry Kane's late penalty rescues a Nations League point for England against Germany as they avoid a second straight defeat with a 1-1 draw in Munich after Jonas Hofmann's opener

England must be better than this to prosper in the World Cup but that’s the value of the Nations League. In providing England with genuinely competitive games in between major tournaments, it can help them learn, develop and grow. It is to be hoped that happens for Gareth Southgate and his players in the wake of a game they could easily have lost.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale should snub Tottenham, Newcastle and Co to sign for Rangers instead this summer because 'we've got the best golf courses', jokes Ally McCoist as he plays on Wales legend's love of the game

Rangers have been urged to make a swoop for Gareth Bale by Scottish pundit Ally McCoist, who factiously quipped that the 'best golf courses' are Scotland. The Welsh international, who helped his country win World Cup qualification for the first time in 64 years last Sunday, is set to become a free agent at the end of June after a nine-year spell at Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy