‘We had oysters for breakfast and got home at 10am!’ Will Skelton relives the wild celebrations after La Rochelle’s Euro triumph and explains why French rugby is enjoying a golden era

By Nik Simon
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

At 10am last Sunday, Will Skelton had still not been to bed. He drank through the night, man of the match medal around his neck, and found himself eating oysters for breakfast at La Rochelle’s morning seafood market.

‘There are guys who have still not slept,’ he laughs, answering the phone on Tuesday lunchtime. ‘It’s a bit of a blur. We had a charter flight booked to La Rochelle at 2am after the match but we didn’t leave ‘til 4am. We landed at 5.30 in the morning and there were fans who had been waiting at the airport all night.’

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate, with La Rochelle capping off their remarkable rise with a Champions Cup final victory over Leinster. The party went on for days. After a few hours rest on Sunday afternoon, they were back at it. Most of the town – with its population of 75,000 – came out to toast the local heroes on their bus tour through the port.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFdRU_0g0i8B2600
Will Skelton revealed that he is relishing playing for La Rochelle and is enjoying living in France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Kv5L_0g0i8B2600
Skelton described the wild celebrations following La Rochelle's success in the Champions Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymvbH_0g0i8B2600
The former Saracens player believes the threat of relegation makes French rugby interesting

‘We got back together at 6pm and the bus parade was one of the most memorable experiences of my life,’ adds the lock. ‘Literally half the town were out. It lasted five or six hours and then we had a DJ back in the stadium. The kids were all up late. It was awesome. Indescribable.

'On the Monday, we had a lunch together at a beach bar on a little island called Ile de Ray. One of the boys got a police escort – two bikes with their sirens going down one-way streets – just to get there on time! It was all very funny. A few hours, good weather – a court session for Thomas Lavault’s trip! – just taking it all in. At one point, I looked over and the trophy was on a little dinghy being taken over to the gendarmerie military boat that patrols the water! The French know how to party.’

By the time we speak, Skelton is in recovery mode. He has opted out of a team lunch at Gregory Coutanceau’s three Michelin star restaurant, instead spending the afternoon with his son, Julius, who is charging around the living room with a La Rochelle flag.

The Skeltons have settled into their new French life. They are riding on a wave of rugby success across the channel, where the sport is booming ahead of next year’s World Cup. Having played in Australia, with the Waratahs, and England, with Saracens, can he put his finger on the nation’s success?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVcYx_0g0i8B2600
Skelton is full of praise for La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara for how he's turned things around

‘Ultimately it comes down to the players,’ he says. ‘France have been very strong in the Under 20s for the last five years. I speak to guys on my team and all those Under 20s guys are good mates, even if they’re at different clubs. Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; these guys are all in their prime and they’re driving everyone up.’

But there is more to it – including the depth of club rugby in France’s big-budget second division.

‘Eight years ago, La Rochelle were in the second division,’ he continues. ‘They came up, got absolutely killed, went back down to win it again and they’ve been back up ever since. The PRO D2 competition is class – every game is on TV. La Rochelle are very similar to Exeter Chiefs. An isolated town, not in the mix of London or a rugby hub. When you’re winning it’s unreal and when you’re losing everyone’s asking you questions down the grocery store and you almost don’t want to go out. Flags, t-shirts, stickers on their cars. It’s a real rugby town.

‘Every game counts. At the start of the season, we were written off. We were fighting relegation and the chat was that every game was a must win. I never really experienced that with Saracens. I’ve got friends at other clubs in France and the chat is, “Are we safe?” It makes for an exciting season. Games that wouldn’t necessarily become big games suddenly become massive because teams are scrapping to stay up. Organically, that forces teams to raise their standards and recruit effectively.’

English rugby’s powerbrokers should take note and scrap ring-fencing from the Premiership. On Sunday night, the final regular round of the Top 14 will reach a box office climax, with nine teams scrapping for a place in the play-offs. La Rochelle are sitting pretty in fourth place – with their Irish head coach Ronan O’Gara taking many of the plaudits for the club’s turnaround.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7xll_0g0i8B2600
Saracens' Mark McCall is very direct and delegates well, according to Skelton

‘Rog deserves all the praise he’s getting,’ says Skelton. ‘We were one in four games at the start of the season, completely written off, and people were saying he was going to get the sack. We never stopped believing and he’s completely turned it around. He’s someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and he tries to get all the details right. Seeing how Racing and the Crusaders do their work has helped him. I wouldn’t say he’s overly technical but he simplifies everything for us so we can be free on the field. Hopefully he’ll stay around a bit longer!’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV5lV_0g0i8B2600

Does O’Gara have similarities with Saracens coach, Mark McCall?

‘Mark is very direct,’ he says. ‘The thing with Mark was he always had a great group of staff underneath him. You’d never really get the full Mark. If you did something wrong in training, he’d never fly into you. His criticism would go to the other coaches and then that coach would have a word with you.

'It was tough love but it was from a good place. They’re different coaches but they’re at different parts of their journeys. Mark is obviously a lot older and a lot more experienced. Rog likes to speak in every meeting whereas Mark delegates very well. Mark would probably only run a 3 to 5-minute review in the Monday meeting and that’s it. Rog is a bit more hands on…’

While Skelton’s focus lies with La Rochelle’s push for a trophy double, he is keeping a close eye on events back in England. Saracens face Harlequins in next week’s play-offs, back at rugby’s top table after the salary cap scandal that ultimately forced Skelton to move overseas.

‘I had no doubts in my mind that Saracens were going to be back at the top,’ he says. ‘When you’re really successful for so long, it becomes a habit. That’s what they live for and that’s what they deserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t1Em_0g0i8B2600
Skelton stated that he still has close friends with Saracens and adds that he learnt a lot there

‘I’ve still got really close mates there. They were the first ones to message me to say “congratulations” at the weekend. I learnt so much at Saracens. I learnt about my body and how to use it a lot more effectively. I learnt the why and I played in a system that I’d never really played in. A lot of kick possession, squeezing teams in defence was very new to me. I really enjoyed it.

‘I really wanted to stay and finish off on a high there it just wasn’t meant to be. Both parties tried really hard to keep me but it was time to move on. The salary cap thing was definitely part of it because I wasn’t really keen on playing in the Champ and a loan didn’t work out. I’m at peace with it now and I’m just excited to continue the journey here with La Rochelle.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3Ysi_0g0i8B2600
The 30-year-old is eager to be part of Australia coach Dave Rennie's plans for the World Cup 

Further afield, Skelton will surely be a part of Australia’s World Cup plans for next year. He is keen to be a part of the tournament in France, however he is not expecting to feature in the upcoming series against England, with the Wallabies focussing on players based closer to home.

‘I don’t think I will be part of it this summer,’ he reveals. ‘I haven’t had much contact with Dave Rennie. They might decide not to use the English or French based players this summer but if anything comes then I’ll put my hand up. I’d love to go to the World Cup next year. They only come around once every four years and it’s hard to watch on TV. At the moment, it’s just about La Rochelle for me but I’m always keen.’

In the meantime, it is a case of shaking off the hangover and getting back to business.

Sports
