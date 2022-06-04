ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Angeli Gomez says Uvalde, Texas cops threatened her for speaking out

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfBUU_0g0i8A9N00

First they handcuffed her, and now, she says they’re trying to shut her up.

A Uvalde mom who was handcuffed after urging police to rescue her kids from the deranged gunman who slaughtered 19 children at Robb Elementary, claims law enforcement has warned her to stop telling her story.

Once the handcuffs were off, Angeli Rose Gomez jumped over the fence and rushed to save her two sons on her own.

Gomez claimed she got a call from someone in law enforcement, who said if she kept speaking out about the botched police response to the massacre, she’d be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice, CBS News reported .

A farm worker, Gomez had been at the school earlier in the day for a graduation ceremony, then returned to the fields were she works. About 10 minutes later, she received a frantic call from her mother telling her about the shooting, and she jumped in her car and sped back to the school.

Once there, she and other parents were branded as “uncooperative” by cops standing outside the school while gunshots could be heard coming from inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPhxE_0g0i8A9N00
Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS that she had worked her way into the school to retrieve her children.
CBS NEWS

“Right away, as I parked, a US Marshal started coming toward my car, saying that I wasn’t allowed to be parked there,” she recalled. “And he said, Well, we’re gonna have to arrest you because you’re being very uncooperative.”

Gomez said she told him he would have to arrest her, and criticized the phalanx of law enforcement standing around. “Y’all are standing with snipers and y’all are far away, I got to go in there,” she recounted saying. He “immediately put me in cuffs.”

Cops from various agencies held other parents back as they tried to get into the school and begged the officers to do something. After a local officer convinced the marshal to remove the handcuffs, Gomez said, she bolted toward the school, jumping a fence to get inside.

She went first to her son’s classroom near where the fourth graders were attacked, then grabbed her second son from his classroom and ran with them out of the building.

After she shared her story with reporters , she got the threatening call, dangling charges that could upend her probation related to charges filed more than a decade ago.

But Gomez said the judge overseeing her probation told her she did not face new legal problems and that her bravery would be rewarded with a shortened probation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLoUj_0g0i8A9N00
People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School on June 2.
Jae C. Hong/AP

The latest controversy surrounding the police response to the shooting came amid ongoing criticism of the school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, who made the decision not to send in a tactical team to confront the 18-year-old gunman during his rampage, even as children inside the classroom repeatedly dialed 911.

Gomez has been one of the most vocal critics of the police response.

“I was just thinking that they could have saved many more lives,” she said as she choked back tears. “They could have gone into that classroom and maybe two or three would have been gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7YGu_0g0i8A9N00
Law enforcement and other first responders gather outside Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting on May 24.
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

“They could have done something,” she continued. “Gone through the window, sniped him through the window. I mean, something! But nothing was being done. If anything. they were being more aggressive on us parents that were willing to go in there.”

Comments / 23

Xarmydude
3d ago

growing up the cops in my city would jump into a burning house to save a kitten. now, I'm losing respect for cops. to me they seem cowardly. they used to walk a beat, and get to know the people in the neighborhood they patrol. now, they just drive by real fast and shoot you in the back. the cops here have camouflage uniforms and they call themselves warriors. who in the hell are warring against? us? I'm not for defunding the police. but come on

Reply(1)
13
Richard Frye
3d ago

SAD AND DISGUSTING! As we see to often, the Police and LAW ENFORCEMENT are not immune from mistakes. After all they are only human!

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Us Marshal#Cbs News
The Independent

‘I got shot’: Video captures moment Uvalde student tells Border Patrol agent they had been hit

A chilling video captured during the Uvalde mass shooting includes a radio message in which a Robb Elementary School student tells an adult that they have been shot. CNN obtained the video from an anonymous individual who was recording the day of the shooting and had been listening to radio communications between Border Patrol agents responding to the scene. The video appears to be shot from the outside of Robb Elementary School, with the radio communications playing nearby. An adult voice can be heard asking "are you injured?" A child responds "I got shot." Follow the latest updates on...
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos’ grandmother tried to get rid of his gun days before mass shooting, report claims

The grandmother of Salvador Ramos tried to get rid of his gun just days before he shot her in the face and murdered 21 innocent people in last week’s mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school, according to a report.Neighbour Rudy Martinez told The Daily Beast that he heard yelling coming from the home of Celia Gonzales back on the morning of Thursday 19 May.Mr Martinez said that Ms Gonzalez, who remains in hospital recovering from her 18-year-old grandson’s attack, later told him that she and Ramos were arguing because she discovered he “had brought guns into her house”.“She...
UVALDE, TX
AFP

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

The Texas town of Uvalde on Wednesday laid to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week's elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later, leaving their four children orphaned. Compounding the tragedy, Garcia's 50-year-old husband, Joe, died two days later.
UVALDE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy