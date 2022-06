NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A former high school music teacher in Lawrence County is the second teacher in the school's music department to face charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The teacher is in jail after her husband first reported the allegations. Olivia Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, Mercer County, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. Ortz worked as the choir director at Wilmington Area High School. She was suspended and later resigned from her job, the school district said. New Wilmington police and the Lawrence...

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO