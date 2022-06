The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case petitioned by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, involving the couple’s use of firearms during a verbal altercation with Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis. During the 2020 incident, amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the McCloskey's pointed their guns at some of those participating in the protests. The case grabbed national attention and the two have gained the support of former President Donald Trump.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO