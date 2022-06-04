ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Gas Prices Continue Soaring Into Uncharted Territory

By Randy Bell
kicks96news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest gas price spike is showing no sign of slowing down with Mississippi now seeing numbers on the pumps that we thought...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Local businesses suffering from rising gas prices

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local businesses are having to adapt to the rising gas costs, which means dipping into their own wallets. Local Madison business owner Raj Ramarao just started his alcohol delivery business six months ago. He said it’s the first of its kind in the Magnolia State. The business, Moonshine Mississippi, serves the […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man leads officers on chase reaching 100 mph. Man on probation for manslaughter apprehended in neighboring state.

A Mississippi man led police officers on a chase reaching 100 mph after he stole a county-maintenance truck. The man, who is on probation for a manslaughter conviction, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information about the theft and recovery of a stolen county-owned...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Drivers face a surge in gas prices in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of stagnant gas prices around $4.15 per gallon, prices have shot up over the past few days, soaring past record highs. According to AAA, a gallon of gas costed about $4.43 on Sunday, June 5. That’s up 24 cents in four days. Experts said it’s all a part of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
State
Georgia State
County
Attala County, MS
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Traffic
WLBT

Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, as of May 20, 2022, Mississippi had 456,952 doses wasted, or around 15% of the state’s total. “This includes doses expired, spilled, dropped, or unused doses in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Free Dealer School at Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort is offering a free Blackjack dealer school beginning on Monday, July 18th. Candidates must be at least 21 and be able to obtain and maintain a gaming license with the Choctaw Gaming Commission. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 15th. Employment opportunities exist at Pearl River...
SANDERSVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
WJTV 12

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
magnoliastatelive.com

Who tops the list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi? Number one may not be who you think.

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $585,891 which is 264% higher than the state average of $161,162.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Friday’s Storm Threat Upgraded To Level 3

The National Weather Service is now putting much of Mississippi including the local area under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms on Friday. The storms are expected to sweep through the state between mid-morning until late afternoon with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as quarters. The tornado risk will be minimal but even though the storms will be moving quickly, torrential rainfall is possible. This comes on the heels of Wednesday’s storms in which part of a building’s roof was blown off in Belzoni as winds clocked as high as 55 miles an hour left that tin roofing in the middle of Highway 49. Trees were knocked down in several locations, one of them blocking a highway south of Lexington and more than 7,000 power outages were reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ourmshome.com

Mississippi’s First and Only, Fully Handicap-Accessible Camp

Summer camp is a tradition for many in Mississippi. While on break from school, students get the opportunity to develop social skills by mixing and mingling with similar-aged children from different communities. Summer camp provides a chance to get creative, experience new things, and enjoy the great outdoors. Socialization, central to the summer camp experience, helps children grow and develop as much as reading or eating vegetables! Those are benefits every parent desires for their children, but not all camps are suited for everyone. Children and adults with disabilities often can’t attend camp because facilities are unable to accommodate their unique needs. But that is changing in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Physician Creates Original Healthy Coffee Company

Fresh, healthy, specialty coffee probably doesn’t come to mind when you think of Mississippi. Magnolias, The Blues, and great BBQ? Absolutely! However, a Starkville doctor is trying to add healthy coffee to the list of things Mississippi is known for, and it starts with knowledge. “I’m a physician, so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday. Police and first responders arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the body was transported by the Hinds County coroner.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Aircraft flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit returning home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former RF-4C Phantom II Aircraft that served and was flown by Meridian’s 186th Air Guard Unit has been retrieved from Arizona. It’s now on its way back home to the Queen City to be put on display at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, in honor of the unit and all U.S. Service members.
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy