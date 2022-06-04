ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense group meets

By Amy Cockerham
 3 days ago

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the nation continues to mourn victims of mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo and Oklahoma, mothers in the Tri-Cities are discussing gun violence and how they can work towards positive change.

“We’re heartbroken, devastated, me personally, being a mom of a school age child, I can’t even fathom how that feels,” Jessi Fuchs, Tri-Cities group lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said.

Members said they want lawmakers to step up and do something.

“I think we also need to regulate guns like we do anything else,” Kingsport resident Sharon Brown said. “We have to have licenses to drive cars, to get married.”

The group doesn’t just seek to end mass shootings, but also ones that hit a little closer to home, like domestic-related shootings and self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Kisha Smith works with Johnson City’s “Safe House” a place that helps survivors of violence in the Tri-Cities.

“When police suspect that there is access to guns or any kinds of lethal means that’s like automatically when we will open up safe house and just immediately take someone because that is such a danger to someone’s life,” Smith said. “We’re glad to be there.”

Moms Demand Action created bags and donated toys for survivors to the group in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there is gun violence taking part in every size community, every single day,” Fuchs said.

2d ago

Not this mom. I have a child and I hate what happened but my second amendment is also what’s going to protect me and my baby in this crazy world. I have my concealed carry license and all but it’s not guns that kill anyone, it’s a crazy person. Guns don’t pull their own trigger. Police should’ve done their job that day and that even shows you can’t even trust or depend on all of them.

Larry Huff
2d ago

I will gladly homeschool my kids to keep them safe. My wife and I both have college degrees. We could probably do a better job.

Mark Cain
2d ago

Disarming the the majority for the evils of a few just makes more victims. There are other measures to be taken.

