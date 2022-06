Students had two opportunities to apply for scholarships in 2022 from the Stanly Health Foundation to support their studies in healthcare. To be considered for either scholarship, a student must be an Atrium Health Stanly teammate, the dependent of a teammate or a resident of Stanly or Montgomery counties and have completed at least 60 hours of undergraduate study by the end of the spring 2022 semester with a cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.2 or higher.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO