ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

How To Get Stunning Light Each Daytime for Landscape Photography

By Christian Irmler
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest mistakes in landscape photography is to think that the best light appears just around sunset or sunrise. You could get the best light you have ever seen in your life straight around noon, as well. This is what you have to consider. After some rainy...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

3 Basic Flash Techniques Every Portrait Photographer Should Learn

When you are new to working with artificial light, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to balance all the technical and creative aspects while also posing your subject and controlling the camera. If you are a beginner and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that will show you three flash techniques every portrait photographer should know how to employ.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Beginner's Guide to Street Photography

Street photography can be a very challenging and intimidating genre, particularly when you are a beginner, but if you persevere with it, it can seriously benefit your skills across quite a few genres. If you are new to the genre and unsure of how to tackle it, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know to head out and get started shooting.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Savage Sports Photography

How do you get “the shot”? The saliva spewing out, as a fighter gets the decisive knockout blow. The sprinters desperately leaning forward in to gain the winning inch as they cross the finish line. The water tracing the swimmer's face as they come up gasping for air. Sporting events happen so fast, and even if you make the most of your camera's impressive burst rate, it takes a lot more to nail your sports photos. These are three pillars I always lean on to create savage sports imagery.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography
Fstoppers

The Forgotten Force Behind Your Photography

Visual weight is an often overlooked but essential component of your photographs. It influences how your pictures are viewed and is what drives your compositions. It is the force that draws your attention within an image but is often ignored by photographers. Every element in a photo has a different visual weight. Consequently, a picture’s various components work against each other. Each is vying for attention. In other words, we notice some things before others. It is why we compose shots in particular ways and decide what elements we include within the frame to ensure balance, flow, rhythm, and hierarchy. If we want compelling pictures, we can use our knowledge of visual weight to dictate how the viewer reads them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

Watch a camera being launched into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1,000mph

SpinLaunch has created an alternative method for putting class satellites into low earth orbit. Their kinetic launch system is innovative and environmentally friendly – but when they add a camera inside it also becomes incredibly cool! The SpinLaunch team has recently used their Suborbital Accelerator to launch a camera into the Earth’s atmosphere. Naturally, it was rolling so its journey was captured in an awesome video.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Apartment Therapy

This Bathroom Features a Washing Machine Directly Above the Toilet, and Twitter Has Thoughts

In-unit laundry is a dream for most people, but one viral Twitter photo proves that not all private laundry machines are desirable — or even practical. Twitter user @poutinesmoothie recently shared a photo of what seems like a washing machine mounted to a wall with a toilet and all its plumbing directly underneath, asking the question on everyone else’s mind: “What fresh hell is this?”
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
BHG

This $70 Multipurpose Steam Mop Removes 'Years of Caked-On Dirt,' According to Shoppers

If you've ever felt like your floors are still dirty after vacuuming, it might be time to level-up your cleaning routine with a steam mop. Using pressurized steam at a high temperature, steam mops disinfect your floors without using harsh chemicals. While most steam cleaners can only be used on hard floors, we found an Amazon best-selling option that cleans just about every surface in your home—and it's 36% off right now.
SHOPPING
Upworthy

Artist creates stunning land art masterpieces by arranging stones in hypnotic patterns

It was love at first sight for Jon Foreman when he discovered land art while in college. "There are endless possibilities. Not only that but there are endless environments to work in, each and every one different from the next," the artist told Bored Panda. Since stepping into the field of land art, Foreman has gained more than 322,000 followers on Instagram alone. For him, the payoff is much bigger. "Getting out and creating work has a profound effect on my mental health. It keeps my mind healthy and content," he shared.
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

A Pennsylvania Home for Sale Is Inspiring Comments on Its Over-the-Top Design Choices

Minimalist design is nice, but if you’re over everything being pared down to the essentials, this home for sale in Mount Washington, Pennsylvania might just be for you. The pricey pad — listed at a cool $1,699,900 — takes maximalist design to an entirely new level, and when you peek at the listing photos, you’ll immediately understand why these decor choices aren’t for the faint of heart.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fstoppers

Tricks for Masking in Adobe Lightroom

I've never been a huge fan of photo editing in Lightroom. In the past, I used it to organize my photos and for basic raw processing. But since the introduction of the new masking feature, I do a large part of my post-processing in Lightroom. Here, I share two videos, in which I show how I use Lightroom masks.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

Canon Patents Two More Interesting Lenses

Canon has had the pedal to the floor when it comes to lens development for the last few years, and it seems they have no intention of stopping. Two new patents have emerged that show two more extreme lens designs, both based on respected DSLR lenses. New patents have been...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Not All Color Calibrators are Created Equal. See Why.

Being a commercial photographer working on ad campaigns, I pay a lot of attention to color. From image capture to the final result, color plays a significant role in my work. The tools I use for color, by all means, determine the quality of the result. My tool of choice...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Self-Made Meals

I was strolling through FB when I came across a post where an individual that was "Playing with a new idea" and it was a photograph of a Ring in the Gutter of a Book. Really...a new idea? I let the individual know that was been around as long as 35mm film!
FOOD & DRINKS
Fstoppers

Can the OM System OM-1 Mirrorless Camera Compete With Full Frame Flagships?

The OM System OM-1 sets a new standard for micro four thirds cameras by offering features and capabilities that help it compete or even exceed those of APS-C and full frame options. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the kind of performance and image quality you can expect from it in real-world usage.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Revolutionary Sony Xperia 1 IV Camera Phone

Camera phones have become remarkably advanced in the last few years, especially as we have seen some impressive advancements in computational photography that help to offset the drawbacks of their small sensors. Sony's new Xperia 1 IV ups the ante even more by being the first phone with an optical zoom, and this great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt Details His Love for Sicily

Click here to read the full article. Producer and filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt has shot documentaries and five feature films in Sicily. Through his docs, he discovered that Bagheria-born Giuseppe Tornatore was highly influenced by the monsters of the Villa Palagonia, and that Francesco Rosi shot his movie “Salvatore Giuliano” on all original locations. Schmidt’s features shot in Sicily include 2021’s “Palermo. Gente,” of which he writes “I was filming the Sicilian way of life as it is represented in a small three-face statue: showing a girl, the devil and the death.” His impressions of Sicily offer compelling pictures of the island’s...
MOVIES
architecturaldigest.com

This Peel-and-Stick Accent Wall Only Took Four Hours to Install

Welcome to DIY Diary. Each entry covers a new home improvement project. Here, DIY enthusiast Nicole Dallery shows you the step-by-step process of hanging peel-and-stick wallpaper. Homeschooling during the pandemic was more than an inundating task for Nicole Dallery, who is based in Gainesville, Florida: It was an eyesore of...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy