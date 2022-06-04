ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, IL

Bartonville K-9 locates domestic battery suspect

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police responded to a domestic battery incident near McKinley and Brazil Avenues at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. According...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 2

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington armed robbery suspect arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man wanted by the Bloomington Police Department for an armed robbery has been captured. Terrance Jones, 34, of Chicago, was arrested on June 5 by the Posen Police Department for his involvement in an armed robbery in Bloomington on May 18. Jones was charged...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Intersection reopens after crash

Update at 10 p.m. on 6/6/2022 Bloomington Police said the accident at Empire and Hersey has been cleared and the intersection is open to traffic. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is actively reposing to a crash at the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road. For safety reasons, the intersection is closed […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in solving child’s shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving an shooting that left two people hurt last month. One of those victims was just five years old at the time. Kamryn Riley was only a few days away from his sixth birthday when bullets flew into his home […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Bartonville, IL
Bartonville, IL
Crime & Safety
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

IDOT Confirms Investigation Over Alleged Shooting of Firearm at Work –

After we published the article on the allegation that an IDOT employee fired his personal firearm at work after a workplace prank on him by other IDOT workers (here), the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to our request for comment with the following statement:. Here’s our response to your inquiry:...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 person seriously injured after multi-car crash in Bloomington

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) - Bloomington Police said they have reopened the intersection of East Empire and Hershey Road, site of Monday afternoon’s four-car collision. BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Three people were hurt, one seriously, after a four-car crash at a busy Bloomington intersection. A police lieutenant said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Illinois State Police#Police Departments
WAND TV

Bond set for man charged in deadly Decatur apartment shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been set for a man charged in a deadly apartment shooting in Decatur. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Center. The victim was identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur. The Macon...
DECATUR, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 in custody after gunfire Monday evening

Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a gunfire incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 9th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport. Police found two casings at the scene. Officers told our Local 4 News team there were no reported injuries or property damage. Our...
DAVENPORT, IA
wcbu.org

Motorcyclist dies in East Peoria crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in East Peoria late Saturday night, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Hanley said in a news release the crash happened in the 4200 block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) at about 11:49 p.m.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner reminds motorcyclists to stay vigilant while riding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer. Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Man charged with DUI after crash in Macon County

HEMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in Macon County Sunday night. The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 near Lincoln Memorial Parkway. State Troopers said their investigation indicated that at approximately 8:11 p.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Christian Van Hook, 28 from […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Shots fired in Davenport Monday afternoon

Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon. At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t...
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

PPD: Two wounded in car chase and shooting off W. McClure Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. — A car chase and shooting in broad daylight has Peoria Police officers busy looking for suspects this weekend. According to an updated release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called out to an area of West McClure Ave and North Broadway Street around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

McLean County crash takes life of Earlville woman

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL
wdbr.com

Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy