One of the most uneasy picks for NBA DFS lineups in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors was Jayson Tatum. Twice before during this postseason, Tatum has finished with just 10 points, and on Thursday, he only finished with 12. But he managed to salvage his performance by coming away with a playoff-high 13 assists in Boston's win. After his previous 10-point games this postseason, Tatum came back with 30-point showings in each of his following starts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO