CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Maillis, 85, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Born February 14, 1937, in Leros, Greece, John lived in Kalymnos, Greece before he immigrated to the U.S. on September 15, 1951 at 14 years of age to join his brother and father and later his entire family, who emigrated from Kalymnos, Greece in February of 1954.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO