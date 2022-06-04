Swarmer, Schwindel shine as Cubs spoil Pujols’ 3,000th game

Surpassing his 2021 season might mean a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. The 6-foot-5, 243 pound linebacker out of Cedar Falls High School led the nation with 143 total tackles last season. His 10.2 tackles per game ranked 10th nationally, trailing only Northwestern’s Chris Bergin and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal’s 11.8 and 10.4 tackles per game, respectively. Bergin earned an invite to the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp and Chenal was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal just inked his rookie deal with K.C. That means Campbell is...

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO