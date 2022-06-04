ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ByHeart CEO discusses solutions to the fragile baby formula supply chain

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Ron Belldegrun, CEO of ByHeart, a manufacturer of baby formula, about his meeting with President Biden to discuss the nationwide shortage and how to fix it. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. By now, you're probably aware of the baby formula shortage that's resulted in empty grocery...

www.npr.org

TheStreet

Supply Chain Strategy Collides With Logistical Reality

The nature of globalization is changing. Supply chains are challenged – from tariffs to the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The strategy recommendation is resiliency through diversification. The logistics are incredibly complex. We will look at some of the top factors driving this change. Contents. Tariffs, Russia...
NPR

Factories have boosted production, but baby formula is likely to stay in short supply

A troubled baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., reopened over the weekend. That's good news, but formula is still hard to come by in some parts of the country. And analysts say it could be weeks before supplies are back to normal and anxious parents can relax. In Sturgis, the Abbott plant was shuttered for the last three months over suspected contamination. Formula makers have been scrambling to make up for the missing supply.
pymnts

KredX, Tradewind Team on Supply Chain Financing

Indian supply chain finance platform KredX is working with Tradewind Finance to help provide financing for international business, exports and imports, the companies announced Friday (June 3). KredX previously revealed its “in principle” approval by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in order to offer a platform for Indian...
Sourcing Journal

At New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing Hubs

Click here to read the full article. Logistical constraints have led to creative sourcing and manufacturing solutions for the Boston footwear firm. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOff Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down DebtWhat's in Store for Uber Freight?These 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
freightwaves.com

Turning supply chain chaos into profitable business

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Manufacturers have generally weathered the past two years of disruption and now are shifting into future-proofing their businesses, incorporating better visibility and supply chain control. That is one of the takeaways from Fictiv’s seventh annual State of Manufacturing report. Released Monday at the Gartner Supply...
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NPR

Biden allows solar panel imports while also moving to boost domestic production

The Biden administration is ending its hands-off approach to a Commerce Department tariff investigation that has effectively frozen the solar power industry in the United States. A probe into whether Chinese solar manufacturers had been improperly funneling parts through four other Asian countries had cut solar installation forecasts nearly in...
TechCrunch

Agtech robotics firm FarmWise just raised another $45 million

FarmWise has been at this for a while, deploying its autonomous weeding robotics at farms in California and Arizona for the last few years. The Central Californian company says its robots have logged 15,000 commercial hours on vegetable farms, all told, capturing some 450 million scans of crops for its database.
Fortune

Who is Javier Oliván, Sheryl Sandberg’s replacement as Meta COO?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Sheryl Sandberg’s announcement Wednesday that she was stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, after 14 years sent simultaneous ripples through the worlds of technology and philanthropy.
Cheddar News

Tech Saving the Food and Hospitality Industries; Importance of Mentorship

On this episode of On the Job, Meg Ferrero, VP, Assistant General Counsel, ADP, discusses how to successfully find and cultivate a mentor-mentee relationship; Bill Bellissimo, CEO of Crunchtime, breaks down how he's guiding the food and hospitality industry through the labor crisis with software and technological solutions; Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello gets a first-person look at how Brooklyn Dumpling house is updating an old-school idea to revolutionize how they do business.
Nature.com

Evolutionary game study on the governance and development of online car-hailing based on blockchain technology

Changes in the online car-hailing industry have brought new challenges to government governance. Effectively enhancing governance efficiency has become the focus of academic research. Based on the technical governance perspective, this paper introduces the consortium blockchain to construct an evolutionary game model between the online car-hailing platform and the government under blockchain technology. By solving the replicated dynamic equations and the Jacobian matrix, the influences of the change in initial conditions and decision parameters on the evolutionary stability results are revealed, and numerical experiments are carried out by using the Python programming language. This paper claims that the system presents three evolutionary stable results and a periodic stochastic state when the key parameters are located in different thresholds. The additional cost of the platform's negative regulation and the government's punishment intensity have a positive effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state (active regulation, active governance). Platform technology R&D cost and government innovation input have a negative effect on the evolution of the system to the ideal state. Therefore, using blockchain to increase the additional cost of the platform's negative regulation, appropriately increasing the government's punishment intensity, reasonably controlling the government's innovation input to the platform, and reducing the technology R&D cost of the platform will help the system evolve into an ideal state. This paper provides useful references to implement effective governance and the innovative and healthy development of the online car-hailing industry.
TechCrunch

Child care startup Kinside raises $12M Series A in a round led by mothers

Brittney Barrett, Kinside co-founder and chief marketing officer, told TechCrunch that the round’s composition came together organically. “Investors are naturally attracted to businesses that are dedicated to solving pain points that they themselves experience or have experienced. This is why representation is so important in the venture world,” she said. “We didn’t seek out a round of only mothers, but working mothers are acutely familiar with the painfully inefficient process of finding care. They also know how much families spend on care every month so they understand the scope of the financial opportunity.”
NPR

Immigrants are suing the U.S. government over delays in citizenship process

A group of immigrants say their U.S. citizenship applications are stuck in storage. NPR's Elissa Nadworny discusses why with attorney Kate Melloy Goettel. A group of immigrants is suing the U.S. government, claiming that unreasonable delays have kept their citizenship applications on hold for years. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is the agency responsible for processing applications. But the recent lawsuit alleges that the agency moved a mass amount of applications to a storage facility at the beginning of the pandemic and never retrieved the documents, stalling the immigrants' hopes of becoming U.S. citizens. Now that the agency is working at full capacity again, the applicants are demanding prioritization.
