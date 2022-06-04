ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Supervised injection sites in NYC have saved lives. But officials won't provide funds

By Caroline Lewis
NPR
 3 days ago

Operators of the sites say the two facilities have intervened in more than 300 potentially fatal overdoses. But a lack of government funding is making it hard for them to expand. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. In late November, New York became the first city in the United States to allow...

www.npr.org

Comments / 1

New York City, NY
Government
nychealthandhospitals.org

26 Doctors Receive Medical School Loan Forgiveness in Exchange for Commitment to NYC Health + Hospitals

$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to 'light up' as he vows not to be 'heavy-handed' on illicit marijuana sales before licenses to sell legally are issued later this year

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
WIBX 950

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
News Break
Politics
Chelsea Reed

Opinion | Crime in New York City

A tale of stabbings, shootings, robberies, and a mayor too busy playing Mr. Hollywood to realize Gotham is burning. In a shameful attempt to assuage the citizens of New York, the media and Mayor Adams have repeatedly pointed out that crime isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Somehow, continually falling on a statistic that is 40 years old has done little to calm the nerves of New Yorkers or convince them Mayor Adams is prepared to tackle the obstacles ahead (even if crime and violence are down over 80% since 1980).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

Beloved NYC Dept. of Correction captain dies after plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic

A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
NBC New York

Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

The familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping. The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

