Supervised injection sites in NYC have saved lives. But officials won't provide funds
By Caroline Lewis
NPR
3 days ago
Operators of the sites say the two facilities have intervened in more than 300 potentially fatal overdoses. But a lack of government funding is making it hard for them to expand. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. In late November, New York became the first city in the United States to allow...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […]
The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned visit to Chelsea during Pride month for a conservative event to share “the Florida model and why it’s good for religious Americans” has some local LGBTQ Democratic politicans fuming.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school families will receive $375 per child in food benefits under a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to help pay for meals over the summer. New York State is continuing to distribute food benefits — called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
It might be a testament to how outrageously expensive apartments in New York City have become when households earning $75,000 and more per year qualify for government housing assistance. But that’s the case for a newly built affordable housing development in Manhattan that requires residents to have annual household incomes ranging from $75,429 to $215,150.
That was the reaction of a woman sitting in her car, in traffic, near a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital when she saw cops racing toward the building Wednesday afternoon. Such is life in America today. A devastatingly somber look at our 21st Century society. Another sick, twisted human being armed with...
Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
The outspoken owner of a popular Long Island City restaurant has announced that he plans to run for state Senate. Josh Bowen, who owns John Brown Smokehouse at 27-20 40th Ave., made the announcement Thursday saying he is running for the District 59 senate seat because he is upset by a radical move toward socialism and wants to see New York City return to greatness.
NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
Have you ever thought about where you would move if you won the lottery? Would you move to one of the most expensive zip codes in the entire country located here in New York State? Shockingly, it's not New York City. In early May, Realtor.com researched to find out the...
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Tenants of an apartment building in Harlem say their landlord has not made necessary repairs to their building after a fatal fire last year. Tenants of 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. will announce a rent strike outside the building Monday morning. They will also announce a new lawsuit that would […]
This article originally appeared at LaborPress. Used by permission. While the nation was reeling from the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, well-organized labor protests extended into the historically union-hostile Southern "right to work" states. and at stockholder meetings, where public pension funds took aim at anti-worker corporate leadership. On...
A tale of stabbings, shootings, robberies, and a mayor too busy playing Mr. Hollywood to realize Gotham is burning. In a shameful attempt to assuage the citizens of New York, the media and Mayor Adams have repeatedly pointed out that crime isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Somehow, continually falling on a statistic that is 40 years old has done little to calm the nerves of New Yorkers or convince them Mayor Adams is prepared to tackle the obstacles ahead (even if crime and violence are down over 80% since 1980).
A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
The familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping. The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come to Staten Island over the next few years, as New York City works to tackle overcrowding in school buildings and a growing student population. New schools are being constructed in the borough, while others may be...
