A video of a California woman who flew into a rage and started berating a Black man with racist remarks has gone viral.The unidentified woman can be seen having an argument with the staff of the Boathouse restaurant at Hendry’s Beach, Santa Barbara, over an unpaid bill.The woman can also be seen beginning to argue with Ian Soleimani, a Black man who works as a DJ, who had started filming the exchange after it became more heated.The four-minute video was posted by Mr Soleimani on his Instagram page on 12 May, after which it went viral, collecting 20,000 views...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO