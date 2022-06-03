6-03-22 The Jay Thomas Show

(Fargo, ND) -- Just over 120 new U.S. citizens are set to be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates come from 40 countries and live across the state. Each has completed a yearlong process that included an exam. Ceremonies are set for June 8th and 9th at North Dakota State...
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is reacting after Roers Construction and Development filed a building permit application to build 7 new townhomes near the new Newman Center. "We are very excited about that. The breach of contract letter is not even to them yet and they are offering...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election Day - June 14, 2022. To participate in a City of Grand Forks election, you must be a city resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. You must also be at least 18 years old, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.
(West Fargo, ND) -- In his first run for a public office, one of the West Fargo School Board candidates is honing in on some unsettling trends he's noticed in the District as main reasons to throw his hat in the ring in the upcoming election. Parent and former Higher...
(West Fargo, ND) -- The newest member of the West Fargo School Board isn't quite ready for his time to end, and has a few ideas to help continue the upward trajectory of the district moving forward. Former Deputy Communications Director for Governor Doug Burgum and current policy and outreach...
U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs last month, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates. Last month’s gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation.
The Grand Forks council approved the annexation of property north of the city designed to be the new home of the proposed Fufeng project. As has been the case with most meetings regarding the corn milling plant nearby residents showed up to voice opposition. One speaker identified himself as Jerol...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trinity Lutheran Church of Moorhead, Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia, MSUM, and NDSU are hosting a march for gun reform at 3pm on Saturday, June 11th. The march will follow a 1.8-mile path from Moorhead Trinity Lutheran Church to Fargo and back. A 4pm...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A request to vacate a portion of 11th St. SW was heard by the Jamestown City Council Monday. Dean Haffner spoke on behalf of a landowner who had purchased lots in the Country Side Estates. Jane Trautman is the Midway Township Clerk and a rural...
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former Moorhead Police Officer and current Director of Public Safety at MSUM has announced his candidacy for Moorhead City Council. In a statement released to WDAY Radio, Ryan Nelson announced his bid for Moorhead's First Ward Council seat. Prior to working at MSUM, Nelson served in...
(Harwood, ND) -- The town of Harwood is looking at possible infrastructure projects due to expansions in the F-M area, say Cass County and town officials. Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey says he is speaking with Cass County Engineer Jason Benson about the direction Fargo and West Fargo are looking to expand. Both officials believe the cities will begin building north.
(Cass County, ND) -- In-person voting is officially underway in Cass County. You can find voting locations in locations listed below... Arthur / Hunter: Northern Cass School: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter ND 58048. Casselton: Casselton Days Inn: 2050 Governors Dr, Casselton ND 58012. Fargo: Atonement Lutheran Church: 4601 University...
— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- New Approach North Dakota is holding a weekend drive thru petition event downtown in Fargo, in the West parking lot of Tochi Products. “It’s been phenomenal. We have about a 100 signatures here, we’ve only been here about three hours. The reception has been all good, the community really feels excited about it,” said Bradley Foster, New Approach North Dakota.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rivers are finally receding, but it’s been a months-long flood fight for many in eastern North Dakota. A scene that looked like this in Drayton in mid-May, has now improved to this. And when water was once on the interstate near Pembina, that scene...
FARGO (KFGO) – A worker at Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday. Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bitten off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries.
(Washington, DC) -- A person's right to carry a handgun in public is at the center of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case stems from a New York law that requires people to have a special reason if they want to carry a handgun outside their homes - it can't just be that they want to carry for self-defense. Some argue that's too restrictive and it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – At 9:06 p.m., the CFD responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Ave for a lift assist. The CFD was able to get the patient out of the home to the ambulance for local EMTs to transport. The CFD then cleared the scene.
