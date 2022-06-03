ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

6-03-22 The Jay Thomas Show

By Jacob Garramone
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jay Thomas Show from Friday, June 3rd, 2022. Today's Guests are:. 08:55 -...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

New citizens to be welcomed at Fargo Naturalization Ceremony

(Fargo, ND) -- Just over 120 new U.S. citizens are set to be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates come from 40 countries and live across the state. Each has completed a yearlong process that included an exam. Ceremonies are set for June 8th and 9th at North Dakota State...
valleynewslive.com

City of Grand Forks Election Resources

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election Day - June 14, 2022. To participate in a City of Grand Forks election, you must be a city resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. You must also be at least 18 years old, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Government
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF groundbreaking…Social Security & Titan expansion

U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs last month, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates. Last month’s gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF moves to annex north side parcel

The Grand Forks council approved the annexation of property north of the city designed to be the new home of the proposed Fufeng project. As has been the case with most meetings regarding the corn milling plant nearby residents showed up to voice opposition. One speaker identified himself as Jerol...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

“March for our lives” taking place this Saturday in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trinity Lutheran Church of Moorhead, Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia, MSUM, and NDSU are hosting a march for gun reform at 3pm on Saturday, June 11th. The march will follow a 1.8-mile path from Moorhead Trinity Lutheran Church to Fargo and back. A 4pm...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Smith
Person
Jay Thomas
newsdakota.com

Road Vacate Request Fails in Jamestown Council

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A request to vacate a portion of 11th St. SW was heard by the Jamestown City Council Monday. Dean Haffner spoke on behalf of a landowner who had purchased lots in the Country Side Estates. Jane Trautman is the Midway Township Clerk and a rural...
JAMESTOWN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Thousands vote early in North Dakota Primary; US Senator Kevin Cramer blasts a proposed Chinese corn plant in Grand Forks; Family plans benefit for slain woman.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Director of Public Safety for MSUM running for Moorhead City Council

(Moorhead, MN) -- A former Moorhead Police Officer and current Director of Public Safety at MSUM has announced his candidacy for Moorhead City Council. In a statement released to WDAY Radio, Ryan Nelson announced his bid for Moorhead's First Ward Council seat. Prior to working at MSUM, Nelson served in...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Harwood Mayor: Infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate growing F-M metro

(Harwood, ND) -- The town of Harwood is looking at possible infrastructure projects due to expansions in the F-M area, say Cass County and town officials. Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey says he is speaking with Cass County Engineer Jason Benson about the direction Fargo and West Fargo are looking to expand. Both officials believe the cities will begin building north.
HARWOOD, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeward Animal Shelter#Fargo School Board
wdayradionow.com

Cass County in-person early voting begins today

(Cass County, ND) -- In-person voting is officially underway in Cass County. You can find voting locations in locations listed below... Arthur / Hunter: Northern Cass School: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter ND 58048. Casselton: Casselton Days Inn: 2050 Governors Dr, Casselton ND 58012. Fargo: Atonement Lutheran Church: 4601 University...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
kvrr.com

New Approach ND gathers signatures to legalize marijuana

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- New Approach North Dakota is holding a weekend drive thru petition event downtown in Fargo, in the West parking lot of Tochi Products. “It’s been phenomenal. We have about a 100 signatures here, we’ve only been here about three hours. The reception has been all good, the community really feels excited about it,” said Bradley Foster, New Approach North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kfgo.com

Fargo bar employee loses part of finger in fight with customer

FARGO (KFGO) – A worker at Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday. Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bitten off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Concealed carry opinion expected from SCOTUS

(Washington, DC) -- A person's right to carry a handgun in public is at the center of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case stems from a New York law that requires people to have a special reason if they want to carry a handgun outside their homes - it can't just be that they want to carry for self-defense. Some argue that's too restrictive and it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE- JUNE 6, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – At 9:06 p.m., the CFD responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Ave for a lift assist. The CFD was able to get the patient out of the home to the ambulance for local EMTs to transport. The CFD then cleared the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy