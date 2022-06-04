ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Italy vs. Germany highlights I UEFA Nations League

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly and Germany finished with a 1-1 draw after scoring their goals three...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. England, pick

Germany will face England in a UEFA Nations League matchup between two teams whose World Cup 2022 odds are at the top of the pack. The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday at Allianz Arena in Munich and can be seen on FuboTV. This League A Group 3...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Austria vs. Denmark highlights I UEFA Nations League

Jens Stryger Larsen's goal in the 84th minute gave Denmark a 2-1 victory over Austria in UEFA Nations League. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored Denmark's first goal and Xaver Schlager scored the lone goal for Austria. Denmark are undefeated in UEFA Nations League, with their first victory coming against France.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Czech Republic and Spain draw 2-2 in back and forth thriller I UEFA Nations League

Czech Republic and Spain tied 2-2 in their UEFA Nations League matchup. Czech Republic went ahead 1-0 in the fourth minute thanks to Jakub Pesek. Then Gavi answered for Spain just before half. A breakdown caused Jan Kuchta to break out and chip in for the 2-1 Czech lead, before fired a Íñigo Martínez header into the crossbar and in to tie it in the 90th minute for Spain.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Politano
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Three best group winner bets to make now

It's never too early to throw down a couple of 2022 World Cup bets!. And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar. Since the World Cup will be here before we know it, and these odds are...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy