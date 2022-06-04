ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 313 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, or 30 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Thatcher and Timpas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southeastern Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Byers, or 39 miles east of Denver, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Deer Trail. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARAPAHOE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Last Chance, or 32 miles north of Limon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Woodlin School and Last Chance. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 306 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Kutch, or 36 miles south of Limon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Forder and Punkin Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 314 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Woodlin School, or 31 miles southwest of Akron, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Woodlin School and Last Chance. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central El Paso County through 330 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gleneagle, or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monument, Black Forest, Peyton and Gleneagle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elbert, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 306 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Kutch, or 36 miles south of Limon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Forder and Punkin Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 316 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodlin School, or 30 miles southwest of Akron, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Woodlin School and Elba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Buffalo; Chase; Cherry; Custer; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garfield; Gosper; Grant; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hooker; Howard; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Phelps; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 311 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BROWN BUFFALO CHASE CHERRY CUSTER DAWSON FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GRANT GREELEY HALL HARLAN HAYES HOOKER HOWARD KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON PERKINS PHELPS ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

