Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 313 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, or 30 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Thatcher and Timpas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO