ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charles’s moving words for ‘Mummy’ in toast to Queen’s life of selfless service

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

The Prince of Wales has paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Jubilee Party at the Palace, calling her “Mummy” and thanking her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.

Heir to throne Charles, taking to the stage in front of Buckingham Palace, told how the Queen had laughed and cried along with the country through the decades, as he hailed her “lifetime of selfless service”.

Charles said the Queen was watching at home at Windsor with “much emotion” and “immense regret” at not being there.

He rallied the crowd into cheering the absent monarch 20 miles away, saying if they were “loud enough she might, might just hear us”.

The future king, who was joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, said, addressing the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems: “You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver.”

In a touching moment, Charles spoke of his “much missed” late father the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him “My Papa” and saying the Queen’s late husband Philip was there “in spirit” to cheers from the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJMih_0g0i0pc800
The Duke of Edinburgh was at the concert in spirit, Charles said (Tim Graham/PA) (PA Wire)

The prince, who began his heartfelt speech with “Your Majesty, Mummy” just as he did at the Diamond and Golden Jubilee pop concerts, told the Queen: “You have been with us in our difficult times.

“And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.”

He added: “You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years.

“You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight.”

He reflected on the Queen’s every-growing family, which now stretches to 12 great-grandchildren, and on her dual role as sovereign and royal matriarch.

“Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqJ4g_0g0i0pc800
The Queen and Prince Louis on the balcony during the Jubilee celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Of Philip, who died in April 2021 and had been married to the monarch for 73 years, Charles said: “Your ‘strength and stay’ is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit…

“My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people.”

As the prince delivered his Jubilee thank you toast, photographs of the Queen, personally selected by Charles, were projected onto the famous facade of Buckingham Palace.

Among them were ones he chose in honour of his late father showing Philip and the Queen as a young couple.

His images were also inspired by his own personal memories including when as a four-year-old, the same age his grandson Prince Louis is now, he watched his mother crowned at her Coronation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtlVm_0g0i0pc800
A young Prince Charles attended his mother’s coronation (PA) (PA Wire)

Other historic moments included the Queen’s carriage ride down The Mall with Nelson Mandela in 1996 and the historic handshake between the Queen and the then-deputy first minister of Northern Ireland and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness 10 years ago.

Difficult times were referenced with a picture of the Queen’s “We will meet again” speech to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and celebratory occasions with the Queen presenting England captain Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy in 1966.

The prince’s biggest tribute was paid to the Queen’s pledge to serve her whole life, with photos and video of the monarch over the years meeting people around the UK and around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJYB2_0g0i0pc800
The Queen handing over the World Cup trophy in 1966 (PA) (PA Wire)

“These pictures on your house are the story of your life – and ours. So, Your Majesty, that is why we all say ‘thank you’,” he said.

It was the public, Charles said, who inspired the Queen to keep going.

“I know what really gets my mother up in the morning is all of you – watching at home,” he said.

The prince declared: “The outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.

“On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service.”

He prompted laughter when he spoke of the Queen’s dream of getting a Derby winner.

“There was still time for fun amongst the work. We might have been celebrating that Derby winner this evening… next year perhaps?”

And the audience backed Charles’s optimism for England’s hope of winning the World Cup, as he said: “Maybe this year it really is coming home.”

He prompted chuckles as he referred to the Queen’s sketch with Paddington bear at the start of the concert.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I know the Queen is watching these celebrations which much emotion, having, I hope, finished her marmalade sandwich, including immense regret that she cannot be here in person with us this evening.

“But Windsor Castle is barely 20 miles away so if we cheer loudly enough, she might, might just hear us. So let’s all join together.”

It was an echo of the Diamond celebrations in 2012 when Charles called on the Jubilee pop concert audience to cheer loud enough so Philip might hear, while the duke was being treated in hospital for a bladder infection.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mcguinness
Person
Nelson Mandela
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was ‘practically skipping’ following Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding, author claims

Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Mummy#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#The Jubilee Party
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy