Leon Humphrey announces candidacy for Carter County mayor
By John Thompson
Johnson City Press
3 days ago
ELIZABETHTON — The son of a former Carter County mayor has announced his candidacy for mayor in the August general election. Leon Humphrey is running as an independent candidate against two other candidates, Republican Patty Woodby and independent Devon Buck. Humphrey is 27 and works as a security...
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to include a 7% raise for all county employees in its second draft of the 2022-23 budget, as well as give the sheriff’s office money to raise wages and provide E-911 with the funds to hire two more 911 operators. The...
June 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City and Bristol ball clubs seem to hold out with unparralled tenacity.”. “They played again yesterday, the Johnson City boys remaining over for that purpose. They are not playing to see if they can beat each other, it seems, but to re-establish their record as made in the first game. They did some better yesterday. The score stood 6 to 11 in favor of Bristol.”
Traci Starr Honeycutt went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2022. A native of Johnson City, Traci was born on November 10, 1965. She was a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God throughout her life. She took great pride and pleasure in being part of the Johnson City community.
Washington County Schools will be hosting public forums next week to address plans for renovations to school buildings in the district. The Washington County Board of Education has announced that there will be two separate public forums to address concerns and suggestions that the community has for renovations to the schools. The Board of Education has recently hired an architectural firm to do some work on the schools and these forums will help them determine the most pressing needs.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People showed up at the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting Monday evening to voice their opposition to a recent personnel change. Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare announced on Facebook last Friday that he will move to another position next school year. The move prompted several to speak out […]
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard updates on two major downtown redevelopment projects Monday during a work session. The board was updated on Brickyard Park, along with the Main Street rebuild and streetscaping project. “Both of these projects are close to fruition,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said....
KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
JOHNSON CITY - Alan Dooley, 82, of Johnson City passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was a native of St. Petersburg, Florida and was a son of the late Patrick and Dorris Blood Dooley. Alan was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended First Christian Church in Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Ross Dooley and a sister, Vivian Dooley Dick.
ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless, age 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton. Carolyn was born in Elizabethton on April 16, 1930 to the late Earl Lee and Pauline (Ferguson) Burrell. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Herman Pless; and her daughter, Marilynn (Pless) Barker.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carver Park splash pad in Johnson City officially has a new name. A ceremony was held Monday evening to rename the splash pad the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad. Greenlee is the supervisor at the Carver Recreation Center, a role he has held since the late 1980s. The splash […]
Mary Alice Netherland Gobble passed away on February 27, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a long illness. Mary Alice was born in Bristol, TN, on October 17, 1921, to William M. and Cornelia Lewis Netherland. She graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol and later in life completed an Associate’s degree in accounting. She was in banking for nearly 30 years of her life, retiring from Hamilton National Bank (now Suntrust) in 1986.
JONESBOROUGH - Ronald "Ronnie" Hale, Jonesborough, entered his forever home with his Lord on June 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ronnie was born on January 12, 1950, and lived his entire life in the Lamar Cherokee area where he was a lifelong active member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, as well as Lamar Ruritan.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education is approaching the end of its search for the next director of the school system. The board will conduct hour-long interviews this afternoon and evening with each of the three finalists for the position. The public interviews will be held at...
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Downtown Morristown is in the midst of a revitalization that is bringing visitors in from across the East Tennessee region. With new additions such at 1907 Brewing and Cruze Farms adding to the already robust offerings of local vendors and artisans, Historic Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance that is drawing in visitors from across the region to this bustling town in the heart of Hamblen County.
ELIZABETHTON - Charles Ray Morton, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born January 5, 1950 in Elizabethton to the late Henry Morton and Irene (Cornett) Morton Nave. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by four sisters, Marion Hulse, Louise Ingram, Monnie Willliams and Charlotte Street; and two brothers, Cecil Morton and Leonard Morton.
BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further "conversations," according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. "I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made," Rafalowski said after...
JOHNSON CITY – Rita Faye Sutphin, age 60, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Erwin, TN, a daughter of the late Allison Edwards and Evelyn Roberts Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Love.
Law enforcement agencies across the region are participating in the 100 Days of Summer Heat campaign, a safety event that consists of numerous state, federal, and local agencies joining together to keep drivers safe this summer. Organizers say a total of 32 agencies across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have...
ERWIN - Jean Tittle Bergendahl, age 88, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on August 8, 1933. Jean was the only daughter of the late James William Tittle and Edith Britt Tittle. She...
