Homeowner displaced after lightning strike causes NC house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — A lightning strike during Friday afternoon’s storms struck a home on the 8000 block of Woodcock Lane in North Charlotte, causing the home to catch fire.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 5 p.m.

Fire officials later said the lightning strike and fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the home.

Fire crews had the blaze under control in less than 10 minutes, according to Charlotte fire officials.

Images from the scene showed signs of a fire beside the home’s electrical meter and near a satellite dish.

The occupant of the home was displaced by the fire.

Photo from Charlotte Fire Dept.

No one was injured.

