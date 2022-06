>More Chick-fil-A Restaurants Coming to Harrisburg Area. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Reports to the Lower Paxton Township Planning Commission show Chick-fil-A is looking at two more locations in the Harrisburg area. The fast-food chain says they are efforting new locations in the 39-hundred block of Union Deposit Road and one at the site of a current Army's location at 5101 Jonestown Road. Chick-fil-A currently has a location off 283 and a second one on Carlisle Pike.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO