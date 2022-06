As Joey Tribbiani once famously said in Friends while imitating Chandler, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" An Idaho man set a new half marathon record...but it had nothing to do with his time, and everything to do with what he was wearing. David Rush ran the YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon at Lucky Peak State Park Sandy Point wearing 111 t-shirts. That's not a typo. One-hundred and eleven t-shirts. 111! Now, my first question is...would that help prevent chaffing or only lead to more chaffing?

BOISE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO