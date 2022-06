On May 11, nearly four weeks ago, Middletown North fell to Red Bank Regional, dropping the team’s record to 9-10. The Lions, which earned the 10th-seed in Central Jersey, Group 3 due in large part to their up-and-down April and early May, are now heading to the sectional final. It won its ninth game in a row on Tuesday, as it took down sixth-seeded Somerville, 8-4 in the Central Jersey, Group 3 semifinals at Somerville.

SOMERVILLE, NJ ・ 57 MINUTES AGO