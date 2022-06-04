Hospital staff helps make mom’s wedding special for patient who was going to miss it

Jakayla and her Care Team at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

ATLANTA — The staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta came together to help make a woman’s big day for her hospitalized daughter who was going to miss it.

Jakayla was excited when she found out her mom was getting married, but disappointed she wouldn’t be able to be there to celebrate.

So, her care team at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center made sure that if she couldn’t be there in person, the day would still be special for her.

The team gave Jakayla a sparkly purple dress to wear, did her hair and brought in an iPad so she could FaceTime into her mom’s wedding.

“Our care teams rally around our patients for every milestone during their time at Children’s,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Jakayla’s care team says they wanted to make sure it was a special night that she would never forget.

