ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXl8j_0g0hyf0800
Tropical Weather Florida A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (Mike Stocker)

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It's better to wait. Turn around, don't drown," the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooder roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city has recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said. “There were some problems getting through on some streets, one of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the storm was centered about 105 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It was moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning that had been in effect for the state's east coast was discontinued. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the northwestern Bahamas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were clocked near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

The storm was expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast Saturday night and strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding is likely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hundreds of homes without power throughout Green Country Monday

People across Green Country are experiencing lingering power outages Monday after storms swept through overnight. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map, Monday morning more than two thousand people were without power in Creek, Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties. As of 1 p.m., that number is less than 700 homes.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cheers! Oklahoma laws in 2022 changing how you drink

The 2022 regular session wrapped up May 27, with several bills signed into law that will change how Oklahomans drink alcohol. SB 169 modifies language related to cocktails-to-go by expanding the definition of an original container to include manufactured mixed drinks, including canned cocktails. The container must be secured with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OBN warns of drug collection scam

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is warning people of scammers going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities “collecting” expired medication on behalf of local pharmacies. OBN warns that this is a scam and if you encounter anyone attempting this to call your local police department. They said you can...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Florida Keys#Atlantic Ocean#Vehicles
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy