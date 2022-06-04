ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQH5K_0g0hybTE00
Tiger King Star Arrest This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was arrested by the FBI, Friday, June 3, 2022, on federal money laundering charges. (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — (AP) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Federal agents arrested the controversial wild animal trainer Friday and he has been in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina throughout the weekend.

Antle, the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S. The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

The charges against Antle, 62, were expected to be formally announced during a court proceeding Monday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina. The charges relate to allegations of money laundering, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Saturday. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Animal rights advocates have accused Antle of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was indicted in Virginia in 2020 on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

In May, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked the IRS to probe Antle’s Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit raising money for wildlife conservation. PETA alleges he uses some of the fund’s money to subsidize his safari site in Socastee outside Myrtle Beach.

“It’s fitting that “Doc” Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent ‘charity’ scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough,” said Debbie Metzler, associate director of PETA’s Captive Animal Law Enforcement division, in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking charges, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs. Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.

Antle has a history of recorded violations, going as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. Over the years, he has more than 35 USDA violations for mistreating animals.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Victim alleges years of harassment by South Carolina mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
Washington State
City
Socastee, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Carole Baskin
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County Country Cookoff returns on June 18

BLENHEIM– Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, South Carolina and across the United States will return to Blenheim on June 18 for the sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff. Gates will open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Former Rock Hill Mayor – Betty Jo Rhea Passes Away

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just 12 days shy of her 92nd Birthday, former Mayor Betty Jo Rhea has passed away. Current RH Mayor John Gettys says she and her team absolutely changed the trajectory of our city. She was ahead of her time and had a vision. While you could say she was a last of her kind, he says “it’s more appropriate to say she was the first of a kind, she changed Rock Hill forever”. More on CN2 from the Mayor on this Monday night at 6.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Animal Cruelty#Tiger King#Ap#Fbi#The Associated Press#The Myrtle Beach Safari
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police say Apple AirTag helped catch serial thief

CHARLOTTE — A tracking device that some criminals use to stalk people actually helped Charlotte-Mecklenburg police track down a thief. Police say someone broke into cars parked at the Hilton Garden Inn near Northlake Mall and at least one other business. According to investigators, one of the victims had an Apple AirTag attached to his backpack that was stolen. Officers were able to track the backpack to a home on Glory Street in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“M” is for Marlboro County

“M” is for Marlboro County (480 square miles; 2020 population 26,376). Marlboro County was formed in 1785 and named for John Churchill, the duke of Marlboro. Retaining the same general dimensions for much of its existence, the county is bounded by the Great Pee Dee River on the west, North Carolina on the north and northeast, and Dillon County on the southeast. The Cheraw Indians occupied the area prior to European settlement. Among the early settlers were Welsh Baptists from Pennsylvania that settled the area that became the Welsh Neck. In 1819, Bennettsville became the county seat. In the 1880s D.D. McColl opened the Bank of Marlboro and established cotton mills in Bennettsville and McColl. In the twenty-first century, Marlboro County has continued its economic development while preserving its considerable architectural heritage and scenic beauty.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Netflix
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Myrtle Beach 2022

One of the most visited destinations in the country, people flock to the balmy South Atlantic coast of South Carolina for its subtropical climate, its long wide sandy beaches, its collection of excellent restaurants, its many golf courses, its outlet shopping and the lively and fun atmosphere. If you want to stay in some of the best hotels in the area, from boutique-style accommodation to sleek and modern resorts, here are cool and unusual hotels to stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina…
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy