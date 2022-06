Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force, and Dickson Police.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO