SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the face during a robbery on San Antonio's Southwest side on April 24th. A 21-year-old victim was at Vista del Rey Apartments for a gathering. As the victim was getting ready to leave, Cavan Rangel walked up and pulled out a brown and black handgun. He pointed it at the victim's face and told him, "Give me all your stuff."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO