NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation said that a body was recovered along the Lake Sakakawea shoreline Saturday. In a release Saturday from the MHA Emergency Operations Center, authorities said that the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 a.m. that a possible deceased human was found in the water against the shoreline by a boater out fishing.

NEW TOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO