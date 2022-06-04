Downtown Sacramento restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen fire forces evacuation

A fire at Ella Dining Room & Bar in downtown Sacramento forced the restaurant to temporarily close Saturday, said Selland Family Restaurants CEO Josh Nelson.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire was in the kitchen hood ventilation system of Ella at 1131 K Street and caused the building to evacuate, Nelson said.

Ella Dining Room & Bar in downtown Sacramento. Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee file

Tenants were allowed back inside after the fire was extinguished, according to the fire department.

Nelson said the restaurant, which is one of four restaurants in the Selland Family group, is closed for restorations and expects to reopen midweek.

Fire officials said there were no injuries.