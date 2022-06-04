ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen fire forces evacuation

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A fire at Ella Dining Room & Bar in downtown Sacramento forced the restaurant to temporarily close Saturday, said Selland Family Restaurants CEO Josh Nelson.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire was in the kitchen hood ventilation system of Ella at 1131 K Street and caused the building to evacuate, Nelson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhErc_0g0hwuUr00
Ella Dining Room & Bar in downtown Sacramento. Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee file

Tenants were allowed back inside after the fire was extinguished, according to the fire department.

Nelson said the restaurant, which is one of four restaurants in the Selland Family group, is closed for restorations and expects to reopen midweek.

Fire officials said there were no injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Grass Fire That Started In North Highlands Back Yard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a grass fire Monday outside a home in the Sacramento metro area. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the fire started in the backyard of a home in North Highlands, near the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and 32nd Street. (credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Firefighters extinguished the flames before they spread to an outbuilding and a nearby home. The fire, which burned roughly two acres, is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Clay Kallam

The Dead Fish is more than the sum of its parts

The restaurant's name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” the chef comments on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Nelson
Calaveras Enterprise

2 iconic buildings for sale in Mokelumne Hill

Two Mokelumne Hill landmarks are up for sale—the Hotel Leger and former Wendell’s restaurant. The historic Hotel Leger building, built during the Gold Rush in 1851, listed at just under $1 million, at $949,000, according to a listing on loopnet.com. The distinctive building that sits on Main Street...
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
Eater

Self-Serve Grills and Freezer Martinis Make a Comeback at This ’70s-Inspired Sacramento Steakhouse

The team behind some of Sacramento’s most popular drinking destinations has taken over a Broadway restaurant, hoping to turn the dark and sexy venue into a destination for grilled meats, classic cocktails, and live funk and soul music. Called the Butterscotch Den, the new restaurant and bar takes over the former Arthur Henry’s Supper Club and Ruby Room in Oak Park. Following an aesthetic refresh and a complete overhaul of the food and drink menus, the space now sports plush booths, patterned wallpaper, and mirrored back bar, all shining under a warm golden glow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Sacramento#Kitchen Hood#K Street#Food Drink#Ella Dining Room Bar#Sacramento Bee
actionnewsnow.com

Person uninjured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California

LAKE CALIFORNIA, Calif. - A person was not injured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California Sunday night, according to the Lake California Fire Company 2. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Steelhead landing for a report of a vehicle into the river. When crews arrived, they found a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sacramento Observer

40 Acres Juneteenth Block Party￼

The annual Juneteenth Block Party will take place on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the 40 Acres Complex in Oak Park. Go out and help celebrate Juneteenth 2022 highlighting African-American culture including art, music, dance, food and more!. Sign up for our newsletter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Caldor Fire holding heat after winter

Grizzly Flat residents Kathy Gallagher and Paul Johnson were riding their quads in a south county area razed by the Caldor Fire last week when they spotted what looked like a smoldering campfire. Off Leoni Road between Leoni Meadows and Grizzly Flat, it wasn’t in an area where the two...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

9K+
Followers
733
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy