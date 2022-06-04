ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Las Animas County through 345 PM MDT At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Hoehne to 13 miles east of Branson. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kim, Model, Thatcher and Tyrone. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Four Way. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Cheyenne, Decatur, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Gove by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Cheyenne; Decatur; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Hamilton; Jewell; Kearny; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Phillips; Rawlins; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Saline; Scott; Sheridan; Sherman; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Wallace; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 310 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CHEYENNE DECATUR ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY GOVE GRAHAM GREELEY HAMILTON JEWELL KEARNY LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE PHILLIPS RAWLINS ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SALINE SCOTT SHERIDAN SHERMAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WALLACE WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS

