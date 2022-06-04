Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Las Animas County through 345 PM MDT At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Hoehne to 13 miles east of Branson. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kim, Model, Thatcher and Tyrone. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO