Brookhaven, MS

2022 Daily Leader All-Area Softball Team

By Cliff Furr
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior, Bridges posted a .357 batting average at the plate for a 9-14 Lawrence County team in 2022. A first baseman, she had a .557 slugging percentage and drove in 17 runs for the Cougars. A basketball standout for LC on the hardwood, Bridges also hit two home runs this...

