ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Local senior earns scholarship

walterborolive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ruffin High School Alumni presented a scholarship to a local Colleton County High School senior on Friday. The award ceremony for the Odessa...

walterborolive.com

Comments / 2

Related
Grice Connect

Statesboro High School Class of 1987 holds 35th reunion

The Statesboro High School Class of 1987 came back together Saturday night which was 35 years from the exact day they graduated, June 4, 1987. Class of 1987 sweethearts, Leah Cannon Barron and her husband Jimmy Barron, coordinated the reunion. The reunion was held at fellow SHS 1987 classmate Franklin Dismuke’s Eagle Creek Brewery in downtown Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
walterborolive.com

TCL honors nursing graduates

The Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degrees in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degrees graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. “We are so proud of these graduates for their perseverance and commitment to excellence, especially through COVID,” Health Sciences Assistant Dean Dr. Joey Swearingen said. Students experience on-campus learning using high-tech simulation equipment and receive intense additional hands-on practice at clinical sites located throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. The majority of these TCL graduates go right to work in the Lowcountry. The Associate Degree in Nursing graduates are: Nancy Bentley, Shayla Brown, Staci Chant, Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Tonya Dill, Kelly Erdel, Sofia Figueroa Hobler, Jaimee Gleisner, Tiphanie Griffin, Jacqueline Henderson, Veronica Hodges, Abigail Holmes, Makeda Khalilah Lonnon, Chelsea Maner, Shalayae McKelvey, Mary Montana, Brittany Nease, Alexis Noll, Elizabeth Pacheco, Rosalyn Paulino, Glaychia Reber, Jermey Smith, Taylor Wilkerson. The Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree graduates are: Taylor Arnemann, Paul Batt, David Cunningham, Michael Lupi, Nicole Myers, Savannah Parmelee, Robert Powell, Sarah Rose, Samantha Schuetrum, Christina Woods.
HAMPTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr.

Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. Mr. Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, June 2, 2022 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 83. Ron was born in Charleston, SC September 13, 1938 a son of the late Harold W. “Dutch”...
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Education
City
Ruffin, SC
walterborolive.com

Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II

Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pick-ups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Kathryn Elaine Bailey

Kathryn Elaine Bailey, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. Born August 29, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Louise Peck and Judy k. Ream Peck. Surviving are: her daughters, Holly and Amber, a son, Aaron Packard,...
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Highschool#The Rosenwald School
WSAV News 3

EOA’s cooling assistance program reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
Aiken Standard

Election Guide: Crowded field to determine next head of South Carolina's public schools

The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
walterborolive.com

Local horse show entertains big Colleton crowd

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.
WALTERBORO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
walterborolive.com

Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for twenty-two years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
WALTERBORO, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina man surprised to learn he won $500,000 on Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — An Upstate South Carolina man was surprised to learn he won $500,000 when he cashed in his Powerball ticket. Lottery officials said he knew he won more than $500 but when staff in Columbia realized just how much they invited him to scan the ticket to see the prize for himself.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Fetter Health Care Network to extend care to Adams Run, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network announced its partnership with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown Community Center to extend health care services to the Adams Run community. Starting June 6, Fetter will begin offering a variety of health care services to community members at the center on the...
ADAMS RUN, SC
WBTW News13

Victim alleges years of harassment by South Carolina mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy