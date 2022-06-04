NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: Oral Roberts

The seismic sighs you’ve been experiencing in the last 36 hours are just thankful responses by Aggies who are appreciative the TCU jinx is finally over. It doesn’t get much better than Texas A&M’s 15-9 victory over the Horned Frogs to win the College Station Regional on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park. Let’s be honest, A&M’s turnaround season would have had a lousy ending if TCU had found a way to end the Aggies’ season for the fifth straight time.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO