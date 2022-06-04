NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: Oral Roberts

It all comes down to this. The Women's College World Series finals is finally upon us. The Red River Rivalry and the Women's College World Series will collide in Oklahoma City. It's a Big 12 affair in nature, featuring two of the conference's softball powerhouses; No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma...
The seismic sighs you’ve been experiencing in the last 36 hours are just thankful responses by Aggies who are appreciative the TCU jinx is finally over. It doesn’t get much better than Texas A&M’s 15-9 victory over the Horned Frogs to win the College Station Regional on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park. Let’s be honest, A&M’s turnaround season would have had a lousy ending if TCU had found a way to end the Aggies’ season for the fifth straight time.
Texas A&M has hired Arizona State’s Trisha Ford as its softball coach to replace Jo Evans who didn’t have her contract renewed after 26 seasons. Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State was 43-11 this season, including 20-4 in league play to win the regular-season crown.
Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different. This time, the Aggies were on the winning side as they topped the Horned Frogs 15-9 on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park before 6,525 fans. TCU had eliminated A&M in the last four postseason meetings between the two. The game lasted 5 hours, 2 minutes, ending nine minutes into Monday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Texas A&M wasn’t the only team with a flair for the dramatics. The 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals rode a four-run eighth inning to an 11-9 victory over Michigan on Monday afternoon to win the Louisville Regional, advancing to face the fifth-seeded Aggies this weekend in the College Station Super Regional.
When Texas A&M designated hitter Austin Bost took the batter’s box in the top of the eighth, Louisiana center fielder Carson Roccaforte had a nervous feeling. As Bost’s former teammate at Port Neches Groves, he had seen the Aggie hitter come up clutch many other times. “He’s done...
Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college’s website states that “most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents.”
Oklahoma legislators are talking about gun control after the recent mass shootings that took place in Taft and Tulsa, OK. as well as across the Nation. Some lawmakers suggest that the state has too few laws and regulations regarding firearms and the safety of the general public. Recently Rep. Monroe Nichols D-Tulsa introduced several measures related to gun control at a press conference last week on Thursday (06-02-22).
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
Miss CASC Brooklyn Morris from Poteau will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant June 8 through June 11 at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. Along with Miss CASC, Bella Muncy from Red Oak will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Teen as Miss CASC Teen. Miss CASC Brooklyn...
FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
NEWKIRK — Oklahoma City Attorney Cameron Spradling is representing Ponca City resident Gabrielle Buellesfeld in a lawsuit filed against the Blackwell School District. The action was filed in Kay County District Court on May 13 and alleges that the school district harmed Buellesfeld. The suit also alleges that the...
CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agencies remained in the 905-person Leon County seat. The ongoing search ended Thursday night with Lopez, a convicted murderer, killed south of San Antonio. It was not before the...
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – State health officials are trying to reach the person or persons who dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue on or about last Tuesday, May 24, 2022. It is important to connect to evaluate their safety risk, due to...
People suffering from chronic pain feel trapped and angry, conditions for acting out. Physicians are also frustrated when they are unable to meet a patient's needs. We are not trained in the correct approach. The responsibility for the Tulsa shooting lies with the business of medicine, which has minimized the...
Multiple Bryan campuses will see new leadership in the coming school year, but they are not all new faces to the school district. The Bryan school board approved Kim Guess as the new principal of Bowen Elementary School and Linda Taplette as Fannin’s new leader in the 2022-2023 school year. The board also approved Alfred Scott as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year.
