Three Rivers, MI

MSP looking for motorcycle stolen from St. Joseph Co.

By Anna Skog
 3 days ago

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating after they say a motorcycle was stolen south of Three Rivers.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle was reported stolen from Burgener Road near Roys Road in Florence Township, MSP said. The vehicle was a black and chrome 2004 Harley Fat Boy.

Police say the theft was captured on surveillance video. State police are asking anyone with information to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

