Walterboro, SC

Hooker named to dean’s list

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaryn Hooker of Walterboro was recently recognized on Georgia Southern University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List....

Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr.

Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. Mr. Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, June 2, 2022 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 83. Ron was born in Charleston, SC September 13, 1938 a son of the late Harold W. “Dutch”...
WALTERBORO, SC
Superintendent Molly Spearman to Endorse Kathy Maness as Next S.C. Schools Chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman will announce her endorsement of former teacher, Kathy Maness on Monday, June 6. The endorsement will officially be announced at three press conferences in Horry, Charleston, and Richland. Maness is one of six Republican candidates running for S.C. Superintendent of Education in...
TCL honors nursing graduates

The Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degrees in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degrees graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. “We are so proud of these graduates for their perseverance and commitment to excellence, especially through COVID,” Health Sciences Assistant Dean Dr. Joey Swearingen said. Students experience on-campus learning using high-tech simulation equipment and receive intense additional hands-on practice at clinical sites located throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. The majority of these TCL graduates go right to work in the Lowcountry. The Associate Degree in Nursing graduates are: Nancy Bentley, Shayla Brown, Staci Chant, Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Tonya Dill, Kelly Erdel, Sofia Figueroa Hobler, Jaimee Gleisner, Tiphanie Griffin, Jacqueline Henderson, Veronica Hodges, Abigail Holmes, Makeda Khalilah Lonnon, Chelsea Maner, Shalayae McKelvey, Mary Montana, Brittany Nease, Alexis Noll, Elizabeth Pacheco, Rosalyn Paulino, Glaychia Reber, Jermey Smith, Taylor Wilkerson. The Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree graduates are: Taylor Arnemann, Paul Batt, David Cunningham, Michael Lupi, Nicole Myers, Savannah Parmelee, Robert Powell, Sarah Rose, Samantha Schuetrum, Christina Woods.
HAMPTON, SC
Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II

Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pick-ups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan.
WALTERBORO, SC
George Howard Frazier

George Howard Frazier, 73, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center. George was born August 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a son to the late Mr. William Floyd Frazier, Jr. and the late Mrs. Martha Jeanette Emmons Frazier. He was married for fifty-one years to Mrs. Charlene “Babe” and or “Hun” Gail Clark Frazier.
WALTERBORO, SC
Former journalist takes the lead at area hospital

Hampton Regional Medical Center has hired Walterboro native Michelle Strickland as its new director of marketing. Strickland began her career as a journalist at The Press and Standard, where she moved on to manage graphics for The Manning Times, a sister newspaper in Smith Newspapers Group. She also worked as graphic designer, sales associate and editor for Collette Magazine during her years at The Press. Prior to joining HRMC, Strickland served as marketing coordinator for PRTC, a telecommunications provider in the Colleton County since 1950. PRTC has recently deployed fiber internet throughout the Lowcountry and now spans a nine-county service area. Michelle managed printed publications, video production, digital marketing and social media, and served as a community liaison between PRTC and local municipalities and businesses. Another notable role in Strickland’s career was her service as tourism director for the City of Walterboro, where she oversaw the city’s tourism marketing plan, promoting The Front Porch of the Lowcountry and its iconic red rocking chair. While working for the city, she secured grant funding for their Walterboro Wildlife Center and served on many regional and statewide boards and commissions. “Michelle has an excellent background in marketing and public relations, with Lowcountry roots,” said HRMC Chief Executive Officer Dave Hamill. “We are excited to put her expertise to use in promoting Hampton Regional Medical Center.” Strickland holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Clemson University, a graphic design certificate from Trident Technical College, a grant writing certification from the University of South Carolina, and a travel marketing professional certification from the Southeastern Tourism Society. When not at work she enjoys her two daughters, Anna and Kate. Strickland joins the HRMC family, where her grandmother, Mary Lou Crews Hazel, RN, began her nursing career in 1950. Hazel went on to become the lead operating room nurse and worked 28 years at HRMC before retiring in 1978. Strickland is the daughter of Hampton native, Dr. Samuel Hazel of Walterboro. For more information, please visit hamptonregional.org.
WALTERBORO, SC
Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital to double in size

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will more than double in size with the addition of a four-story tower. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is Charleston’s only private non-profit healthcare system with four flagship hospitals: Roper Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, and Roper St. Francis Berkeley […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The South Carolina woman giving away millions

Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Election Guide: Crowded field to determine next head of South Carolina's public schools

The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
Kathryn Elaine Bailey

Kathryn Elaine Bailey, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. Born August 29, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Louise Peck and Judy k. Ream Peck. Surviving are: her daughters, Holly and Amber, a son, Aaron Packard,...
WALTERBORO, SC
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced they’d requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate David Bennett Galloway, III. Galloway had previously been accused of sexual assault with a minor and took a plea deal earlier this year. The case revolved...
Enid Hicks Eberhardt

Enid Hicks Eberhardt, wife of James M. “Jim” Eberhardt, passed away Thursday night, June 2, 2022 at her home in Yemassee under hospice care, with her family beside her. She was 79. Enid was born in Fountain Inn, SC January 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Col....
WALTERBORO, SC
Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for twenty-two years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
WALTERBORO, SC
Archaeological dig aims to find Stuarts Town beneath city of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A special project in Beaufort aims to give new answers about a Scottish city that was destroyed more than 300 years ago. Researchers believe remnants of Stuarts Town, a 17th-century settlement, may be found beneath the city of Beaufort. On Monday, the community gathered to celebrate...
BEAUFORT, SC
Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
Local business owner starts scholarship fund

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
International African American Museum Sets Opening Date

Charleston, S.C. – After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will be welcoming visitors for opening the weekend of January 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading ports – the International African American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative storytelling, compelling artifacts and exhibitions, and its unique “power of place.” The mission of the museum is to honor the untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in delivering on this promise.
CHARLESTON, SC

