Hooker named to dean’s list

Hampton Regional Medical Center has hired Walterboro native Michelle Strickland as its new director of marketing. Strickland began her career as a journalist at The Press and Standard, where she moved on to manage graphics for The Manning Times, a sister newspaper in Smith Newspapers Group. She also worked as graphic designer, sales associate and editor for Collette Magazine during her years at The Press. Prior to joining HRMC, Strickland served as marketing coordinator for PRTC, a telecommunications provider in the Colleton County since 1950. PRTC has recently deployed fiber internet throughout the Lowcountry and now spans a nine-county service area. Michelle managed printed publications, video production, digital marketing and social media, and served as a community liaison between PRTC and local municipalities and businesses. Another notable role in Strickland’s career was her service as tourism director for the City of Walterboro, where she oversaw the city’s tourism marketing plan, promoting The Front Porch of the Lowcountry and its iconic red rocking chair. While working for the city, she secured grant funding for their Walterboro Wildlife Center and served on many regional and statewide boards and commissions. “Michelle has an excellent background in marketing and public relations, with Lowcountry roots,” said HRMC Chief Executive Officer Dave Hamill. “We are excited to put her expertise to use in promoting Hampton Regional Medical Center.” Strickland holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Clemson University, a graphic design certificate from Trident Technical College, a grant writing certification from the University of South Carolina, and a travel marketing professional certification from the Southeastern Tourism Society. When not at work she enjoys her two daughters, Anna and Kate. Strickland joins the HRMC family, where her grandmother, Mary Lou Crews Hazel, RN, began her nursing career in 1950. Hazel went on to become the lead operating room nurse and worked 28 years at HRMC before retiring in 1978. Strickland is the daughter of Hampton native, Dr. Samuel Hazel of Walterboro. For more information, please visit hamptonregional.org.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO