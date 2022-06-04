ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

TCL honors nursing graduates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Technical College of the Lowcountry honored 24 associate degrees in nursing graduates and 10 physical therapist assistant associate degrees graduates at its May pinning ceremonies. “We are so proud of these graduates for their perseverance...

Local business owner starts scholarship fund

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Networking Black Tie Gala coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A networking event is coming to the CSRA all for a great cause. The Power Networking Black Tie Gala is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at Richmond on Greene. Cocktail Hour will be from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The main event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. -10 p.m. The event […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Hampton, SC
Montana State
EOA’s cooling assistance program reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Former journalist takes the lead at area hospital

Hampton Regional Medical Center has hired Walterboro native Michelle Strickland as its new director of marketing. Strickland began her career as a journalist at The Press and Standard, where she moved on to manage graphics for The Manning Times, a sister newspaper in Smith Newspapers Group. She also worked as graphic designer, sales associate and editor for Collette Magazine during her years at The Press. Prior to joining HRMC, Strickland served as marketing coordinator for PRTC, a telecommunications provider in the Colleton County since 1950. PRTC has recently deployed fiber internet throughout the Lowcountry and now spans a nine-county service area. Michelle managed printed publications, video production, digital marketing and social media, and served as a community liaison between PRTC and local municipalities and businesses. Another notable role in Strickland’s career was her service as tourism director for the City of Walterboro, where she oversaw the city’s tourism marketing plan, promoting The Front Porch of the Lowcountry and its iconic red rocking chair. While working for the city, she secured grant funding for their Walterboro Wildlife Center and served on many regional and statewide boards and commissions. “Michelle has an excellent background in marketing and public relations, with Lowcountry roots,” said HRMC Chief Executive Officer Dave Hamill. “We are excited to put her expertise to use in promoting Hampton Regional Medical Center.” Strickland holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Clemson University, a graphic design certificate from Trident Technical College, a grant writing certification from the University of South Carolina, and a travel marketing professional certification from the Southeastern Tourism Society. When not at work she enjoys her two daughters, Anna and Kate. Strickland joins the HRMC family, where her grandmother, Mary Lou Crews Hazel, RN, began her nursing career in 1950. Hazel went on to become the lead operating room nurse and worked 28 years at HRMC before retiring in 1978. Strickland is the daughter of Hampton native, Dr. Samuel Hazel of Walterboro. For more information, please visit hamptonregional.org.
WALTERBORO, SC
Enid Hicks Eberhardt

Enid Hicks Eberhardt, wife of James M. “Jim” Eberhardt, passed away Thursday night, June 2, 2022 at her home in Yemassee under hospice care, with her family beside her. She was 79. Enid was born in Fountain Inn, SC January 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Col....
WALTERBORO, SC
Archaeological dig aims to find Stuarts Town beneath city of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A special project in Beaufort aims to give new answers about a Scottish city that was destroyed more than 300 years ago. Researchers believe remnants of Stuarts Town, a 17th-century settlement, may be found beneath the city of Beaufort. On Monday, the community gathered to celebrate...
BEAUFORT, SC
Robert Powell
Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II

Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pick-ups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan.
WALTERBORO, SC
Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday. To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m. There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number. This service is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
#Lowcountry#Colleton
Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for twenty-two years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
WALTERBORO, SC
Kathryn Elaine Bailey

Kathryn Elaine Bailey, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. Born August 29, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Louise Peck and Judy k. Ream Peck. Surviving are: her daughters, Holly and Amber, a son, Aaron Packard,...
WALTERBORO, SC
Local horse show entertains big Colleton crowd

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.
WALTERBORO, SC
George Howard Frazier

George Howard Frazier, 73, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center. George was born August 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a son to the late Mr. William Floyd Frazier, Jr. and the late Mrs. Martha Jeanette Emmons Frazier. He was married for fifty-one years to Mrs. Charlene “Babe” and or “Hun” Gail Clark Frazier.
WALTERBORO, SC
TCL
One-day-old baby surrendered safely at South Carolina medical center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in Summerville. The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
International African American Museum Sets Opening Date

Charleston, S.C. – After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will be welcoming visitors for opening the weekend of January 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading ports – the International African American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative storytelling, compelling artifacts and exhibitions, and its unique “power of place.” The mission of the museum is to honor the untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in delivering on this promise.
CHARLESTON, SC

