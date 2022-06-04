ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

No summer weddings for me

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s wedding season. In Colleton County, that means guests are going to a lot of outdoor weddings. Brides are giddy with excitement, as they plan and wait for that special day. These poor brides-to-be are anxiety-ridden, fretting the cost and searching for the perfect outdoor location. The rest of us, however,...

Letter: Annie's Inn is in good hands

I have mixed feelings of joy and sadness as I announce my husband Dallas and I have sold Annie’s Inn after being in business for 37 years. It has been one heck of a journey as we’ve entertained owners of world-wide companies, held small business owner celebrations and welcomed newlyweds as well as couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries.
Kathryn Elaine Bailey

Kathryn Elaine Bailey, 58, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. Born August 29, 1963, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Louise Peck and Judy k. Ream Peck. Surviving are: her daughters, Holly and Amber, a son, Aaron Packard,...
Networking Black Tie Gala coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A networking event is coming to the CSRA all for a great cause. The Power Networking Black Tie Gala is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at Richmond on Greene. Cocktail Hour will be from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The main event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. -10 p.m. The event […]
Public Auctions - Auction - June 25, 2022

Pursuant to state law, a sale will be held for North Charleston Self Storage, 2586 Oscar Johnson Dr N Charleston, SC, 29405 June 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM on line at www.storagetreasures. com. The following units will be sold to the highest bidder: A56 Brian Wilder luggage, bags, jewelry box B13 Sarah M Gathers bicycle, wheels, glider, window ac, tv, boxes, bins C14 Stephanie Walker tv, boxes, lamp, furniture, clothes, ladder AD# 2005696.
Joseph Aron Frakes

Joseph Aron Frakes, 68, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Joseph was born January 30, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the son to the late Mr. Aaron Joseph Frakes and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Bastian Frakes. He was the devoted husband for twenty-two years to Mrs. Bonnie N. Frakes.
Enid Hicks Eberhardt

Enid Hicks Eberhardt, wife of James M. “Jim” Eberhardt, passed away Thursday night, June 2, 2022 at her home in Yemassee under hospice care, with her family beside her. She was 79. Enid was born in Fountain Inn, SC January 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Col....
Local business owner starts scholarship fund

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”
Local horse show entertains big Colleton crowd

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.
Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr.

Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. Mr. Ronald Tharin “Ron” Nolte Sr. passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, June 2, 2022 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 83. Ron was born in Charleston, SC September 13, 1938 a son of the late Harold W. “Dutch”...
Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II

Mr. Charles Grant “Chuckie” Rollins, II, 34, of Round O, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born October 1, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Charles Grant Rollins and the late Kendall Jean Stanfield. Chuckie was a legend in his own mind and possessed an avid love for trucks, both pick-ups and big rigs. He was a driver for Exim Logistics, LLC and in earlier years, was a volunteer with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue. He had attended Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Chuckie dearly loved his family and will always be remembered as a country boy and avid Gamecock fan.
