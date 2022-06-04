NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: TCU

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college’s website states that “most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO