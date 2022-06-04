ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: TCU

Cover picture for the articleTCU head coach Kirk Saarloos, Garrett Wright and Brayden Tayloor...

extrainningsoftball.com

Trisha Ford to be Named Texas A&M Head Coach

Texas A&M will hire Trisha Ford as their new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Monday evening. Currently the head coach at Arizona State, Ford spent the last six years leading the Sun Devils’ program. Highlights of her tenure included a Women’s College World Series berth in 2018 and the PAC-12 regular season title in 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M announces the hiring of Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford

Texas A&M has hired Arizona State’s Trisha Ford as its softball coach to replace Jo Evans who didn’t have her contract renewed after 26 seasons. Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State was 43-11 this season, including 20-4 in league play to win the regular-season crown.
San Antonio Current

'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

After triumphantly announcing on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening. Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College; hopes to transfer to Texas A&M later

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college’s website states that “most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents.”
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bennett qualifies for U.S. Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open after tying for fifth Monday at the Columbus Qualifier held at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club. The Madisonville native carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the...
tamu.edu

Texas A&M Former Student Gifts $8 Million For Aggie Park

Wayne Roberts ’85 has made a generous lead gift of $8 million to the Aggie Park project in memory of his late wife, Shannon Lia Roberts ’86. The project to transform 20 acres in the heart of Texas A&M University’s campus broke ground in February 2020 and will be completed later this summer, with an estimated $35 million in funds coming from generous donors to The Association of Former Students, which is leading the project.
KAGS

Texas A&M responds to Kyle Rittenhouse's announcement he wants to attend the university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's note: This story was updated Monday to reflect Rittenhouse's plans to attend Blinn College before hoping to join Texas A&M in 2023. Kyle Rittenhouse addressed his Texas A&M dreams on Monday and said he first wants to attend Blinn College to better prepare him for the future and hopes to join Texas A&M in 2023.
keranews.org

Fired Collin College professor lands new job at Southern Methodist University

After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
southwestern.edu

Southwestern University Closes the Class of 2026

On June 6, Southwestern University officially closed the class of 2026, marking one of the earliest dates the University has finalized its incoming class in institutional history. A record 5,557 applicants competed for the 420 available spots, an increase of 17% over last year. Additionally, the University’s acceptance rate fell...

