NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: TCU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA announced the College Station Super Regional featuring Texas A&M and Louisville will run Friday through Sunday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday’s game is at 2 pm on...
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Texas stormed back from five runs down to beat Oklahoma State 6-5 and reach the Women's College World Series championship series for the first time in program history. It's the first time an unseeded team has ever reached the WCWS finals. Oklahoma State scored five runs in...
Texas A&M will hire Trisha Ford as their new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Monday evening. Currently the head coach at Arizona State, Ford spent the last six years leading the Sun Devils’ program. Highlights of her tenure included a Women’s College World Series berth in 2018 and the PAC-12 regular season title in 2022.
Texas A&M has hired Arizona State's Trisha Ford as its softball coach to replace Jo Evans who didn't have her contract renewed after 26 seasons. Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State was 43-11 this season, including 20-4 in league play to win the regular-season crown.
Consol grad Wright earns save for Horned Frogs: The TCU baseball team’s season stayed alive on Saturday at Blue Bell Park with help from A&M Consolidated graduate Garrett Wright. The sophomore pitcher earned the save in the Horned Frogs’ 3-1 win over Oral Roberts in an elimination game at...
The Cotton Bowl has been host to the Red River Showdown dating back to 1932, but its current contract is set to expire in 2025. And now with both programs leaving for the SEC, could the annual match up be in jeopardy?. Texas and Oklahoma officials have been in talks...
After triumphantly announcing on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening. Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college's website states that "most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents."
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open after tying for fifth Monday at the Columbus Qualifier held at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club. The Madisonville native carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the...
The Texas A&M association of former students announces a lead gift from a local graduate to the Aggie Park development that is being built to the east of Kyle Field, between the association building and the university center parking garage. Wayne Roberts, class of 1985, made the $8 million dollar...
Wayne Roberts '85 has made a generous lead gift of $8 million to the Aggie Park project in memory of his late wife, Shannon Lia Roberts '86. The project to transform 20 acres in the heart of Texas A&M University's campus broke ground in February 2020 and will be completed later this summer, with an estimated $35 million in funds coming from generous donors to The Association of Former Students, which is leading the project.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's note: This story was updated Monday to reflect Rittenhouse's plans to attend Blinn College before hoping to join Texas A&M in 2023. Kyle Rittenhouse addressed his Texas A&M dreams on Monday and said he first wants to attend Blinn College to better prepare him for the future and hopes to join Texas A&M in 2023.
After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
On June 6, Southwestern University officially closed the class of 2026, marking one of the earliest dates the University has finalized its incoming class in institutional history. A record 5,557 applicants competed for the 420 available spots, an increase of 17% over last year. Additionally, the University’s acceptance rate fell...
