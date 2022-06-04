ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The rhetorical unraveling of democracy

By Richard Cherwitz, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFLhV_0g0hvctE00
Tweet

As a communication scholar at a large state university, I spent my entire professional career (1974-2019) teaching a course in “argumentation & advocacy” and studying the role of argument in public discourse.

My teaching and research emphasized the importance and necessity of rational and logical reasoning, as well as a willingness by arguers to engage in “self-risk” by standing in the shoes of others and thus be open to persuasion rather than becoming dogmatic and recalcitrant.

Moreover, I assumed that people indeed are capable of detecting, exposing and not being taken in by fallacious reasoning. As I taught my students, spurious and non-rational discourse is practiced by persons of all political and ideological stripes — that unsound and invalid reasoning is an equal opportunity problem.

Perhaps I have become too skeptical, maybe even cynical. But watching the political events of the past few years makes me wonder whether we now live in a world where the traditional principles of argumentation — dating back to the work of rhetoricians in ancient Greece and Rome — actually guide and govern our rhetorical behavior in the public square.

One need only observe recent volatile political events to understand the severity of my concern. Consider just a few examples illustrating this worry:

  • The politicization of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas;
  • Heated debates about abortion in the wake of the forthcoming decision by the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade;
  • The large number of citizens who accept the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen;”
  • The popularity of a wide array of conspiracy theories;
  • An unwillingness by many Americans to accept science on issues such as COVID and climate change;
  • The prevalence of extreme hatred and racism;
  • The increasing polarization of beliefs and resulting incivility of our interactions with others;
  • The erosion of accepted standards of truth in speech and writing.

Obviously, I hope I am wrong. However, if my suspicion is correct, it is not an exaggeration to say that the end of democracy is a real possibility. After all, democracy always has been rhetorically sustained, perpetuated and nurtured by rational deliberation. This has been the case historically, despite sharp political differences.

As a colleague of mine astutely noted, we must always remember that it is entirely possible for a democracy to vote itself out of existence, perhaps deliberately or even unintentionally: It is inherent in the concept of the “will of the people.”

Argumentation and its reliance on reasoning and evidence is the key to maintaining the rational discourse necessary to preserve democracy.

Selfishly, I hope that what I taught and researched for more than 40 years was not done in vain.

As often is said, we are at an inflection point in American history. This demands us to think deeply about how we argue and how our political discourse — whether that of Democrats, Republicans, conservatives or liberals — must be changed to guarantee the survival of this great experiment we call the United States.

Put simply, failure to change our rhetoric almost certainly will result in the unraveling of America’s democratic republic.

Richard Cherwitz is Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication’s Department of Rhetoric and Writing at University of Texas, Austin, and a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium, a nationally-acclaimed cross-disciplinary initiative designed to leverage knowledge for social good by educating “citizen-scholars.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

America Needs Anti-Racialism

President Joe Biden has declared war on white supremacy. Shortly after the hideous racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, he urged his fellow citizens to banish this hateful ideology from our public life: “We need to say, as clearly and forcefully as we can, that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America.” But what exactly do we mean by white supremacy, and what would it mean to bring it to an end?
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

The Government Culture of Death

When the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche proclaimed that God was dead, he didn't mean it literally, as that would have been impossible. He meant that God's creatures have so failed to acknowledge Him and relate to Him, it is as if He decided to end His own existence. Stated differently,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Political Polarization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
MSNBC

Why Christian nationalism is suddenly at the forefront

If you were at the center of a religious crusade, do you think you’d be able to detect it?. I ask because it’s becoming increasingly clear that the United States is under siege by Christian fundamentalists and traditionalists. The reported text exchanges between then-Trump White House chief of...
RELIGION
Reuters

California should pay reparations to African Americans, task force says

June 1 (Reuters) - A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Secret City Recounts the Gay History of D.C.

Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington, by James Kirchick, Henry Holt and Co., 848 pages, $29.99. During J. Edgar Hoover's 48 years as FBI director, people often gossiped about whether his bedroom tastes were as straight as his agents' marksmanship, citing everything from his fondness for socializing in male groups to his close relationship with longtime deputy Clyde Tolson. Spreading such rumors might earn you a visit from the FBI itself: As James Kirchick relates in Secret City, the bureau made it a practice to "detect, hunt down, and intimidate private citizens who spoke ill of the director."
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

583K+
Followers
71K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy