The Queen and Paddington Bear Bond Over Marmalade in a Special Platinum Jubilee Video

By Sabienna Bowman
 3 days ago
Two British icons came together for teatime in a new short film released in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. In the short film, which aired at the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, the queen is joined by none other than Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben...

Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
Hello Magazine

Prince William makes cheeky comment about Queen during Jubilee concert - royals react

Prince William revealed the cheeky side of his sense of humour during his tribute to The Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace. As he honoured his grandmother's 70-year reign, the future king quipped about the Queen's age, remarking: "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," to much amusement from his fellow royals in the crowd.
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
BBC
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
Collider

Paddington Joins the Queen for Tea For Her Platinum Jubilee

In February Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service to the United Kingdom. To commemorate the unprecedented achievement, the UK is throwing a Platinum Jubilee lasting from June 2-5 with public events and parades to honor Her Majesty. One very special guest even received tea with Her Majesty! On June 4 Paddington Bear sat down with The Queen to share a calm before the excitement of the Platinum Party at the Palace, the massive concert held outside of Buckingham Palace. The sweet British bear even brought The Queen a marmalade sandwich!
