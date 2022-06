Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

