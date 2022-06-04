ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Weapons seized from Maryland man after officers fired on

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested and weapons and ammunition were seized from his home after authorities say he fired nearly two dozen shots at law enforcement officers.

The incident began late Friday after police received a 911 call during which a female reported being threatened by a male at a home in Hagerstown, the Herald-Mail reported.

Officers who responded heard yelling from inside the home and tried to get the man to come to the door, but he refused, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The man then fired rounds through a window at the deputies from close range. They were able to retreat unharmed.

A woman soon exited the home, and the 42-year-old suspect eventually surrendered. The sheriff’s office said rounds he fired entered an occupied neighboring home, but no one was hurt.

The suspect was in custody Saturday, the newspaper reported. He has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle and other related offenses, the news release said.

Court records say he is eligible for a public defender, but don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Numerous firearms and ammunition were seized from his residence, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to the news release. Twenty-three spent rifle casings were found inside.

