A good dealership can make all the difference when buying a car, and Servo Pacific was voted by you as one of the Best of Hawaii. General Manager, Charles Lee, expressed his gratitude, “We are definitely grateful for this award. On behalf of Servco, I’d really like to thank our loyal customers...last few years, it’s been difficult for everybody. But we try to focus in on what we do best and that is provide safe, reliable transportation for our customers.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO