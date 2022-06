Prince William praised his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's commitment to the environment during his speech at the Platinum Party at the Palace. The Duke of Cambridge took to the stage at the Buckingham Palace event on Saturday (04.06.22) as he praised the 96-year-old monarch for her "hope" in the future of planet Earth during the environmental segment of the show - which featured musical performances from stars such as Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross.

