Mariah Carey has been sued for $20 million for copyright infringement over her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by a songwriter who wrote a song with the same name. Andy Stone, the songwriter behind the lawsuit, said he co-wrote a song with the same title in 1989 and accused Carey of profiting off his work in her song five years later. Stone, who goes by the stage name Vince Vance, said Carey did not ask permission to use the title.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO