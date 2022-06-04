ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Waterford community paints new mural with artists of all ages

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

The Waterford community held a paint party on Saturday. All were welcome to participate in this event.

The event was sponsored by the Waterford Boro “We Can” Association. The event also welcomed participants of all ages.

People who participated in this event needed little to no experience with a paintbrush.

The mural was painted in multiple different sections.

There will be another painting session held on June 15.

The head artist of the project spoke out about the process of the painting.

“Everybody here will be doing an underpainting and then the artist will take that and put another layer of paint on top, which is more true to life color. The underpainting will bleed through and create much more depth, and so it’ll look really cool,” said Ralph Bacon, Head Project Artist.

Upon it’s completion, the mural will be placed on the side of the Waterford Boro Building.

